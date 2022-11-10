As the town of Hillsborough begins to wrap up its year-long 250th birthday celebration, it will also honor the birthday of one of its most well-known sons this weekend.

Franklin Pierce was the 14th president of the United States, and he served only one term, from 1853 to 1857. Born on Nov. 23, 1804, Pierce was a resident of Hillsborough, or Hillsboro, New Hampshire.

