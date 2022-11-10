As the town of Hillsborough begins to wrap up its year-long 250th birthday celebration, it will also honor the birthday of one of its most well-known sons this weekend.
Franklin Pierce was the 14th president of the United States, and he served only one term, from 1853 to 1857. Born on Nov. 23, 1804, Pierce was a resident of Hillsborough, or Hillsboro, New Hampshire.
He attended Bowdoin College in Maine and then studied law, entering politics at the young age of 24 when he was elected to the New Hampshire legislature. He went on to become Speaker two years later, and then went to Washington, D.C. as both a Representative and a Senator.
A dark horse candidate, he became the Democratic Presidential nomination in 1852, much to the surprise of many. He and his wife, Jane Means Appleton Pierce, had an 11-year-old son who was tragically killed in a train accident right before Pierce took office, marring the start of his presidency.
It was a rocky time in our country’s history, as Pierce held office during a difficult and contentious period and his term is marked by the Kansas-Nebraska Act of 1854 and subsequential violence that eventually led up to the Civil War. He was not nominated for a second term and later died in 1869. He is buried in Concord’s Old North Cemetery.
In celebration of Pierce’s Nov. 23 birthday, an event at the Franklin Pierce Homestead has been planned by the organizers of the 250th birthday festivities. “Being Thankful: Visit the Pierce Homestead” will be held Saturday, Nov. 12, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the homestead, 301 2nd NH Turnpike (Route 31) in Hillsborough.
Birthday festivities will begin with a reading of Hillsborough’s Charter, followed by cupcakes and self-guided tours of the Franklin Pierce Homestead, now a historic house-museum and New Hampshire State Park located on a 13-acre property in Hillsborough.
The homestead was built in 1804 by Franklin Pierce’s father, Benjamin Pierce, at about the same time as his son’s birth. Benjamin owned several hundred acres in Hillsborough as he was a farmer, as well as a militia leader, and politician who served two terms as governor. The building included a popular tavern where Hillsborough residents would gather to socialize.
Remaining in the Pierce family until 1925, the homestead was then obtained by the state and restored between 1945 and 1950, assisted in the restoration by the New Hampshire Federation of Women’s Clubs. Now a noted landmark, the Hillsborough Historical Society is responsible for the management of the house-museum, a true nod to New Hampshire village architecture.
The interior walls of the historical home still feature decorative stenciling with original French wallpaper depicting scenes of Naples Bay in the parlor. Period furniture remains as well and in the second-floor ballroom sits a curved table used by the State legislature when Franklin Pierce was the speaker.
The town’s birthday events have been really well-received, with one planned for each month of 2022 and typically held on the second Saturday, said Jessica Granger, one of a group of 10 organizers of the Hillsborough celebrations.
Concluding the year-long celebration, two December events are also planned. On Saturday, Dec. 10, Hillsborough for the Holidays (formerly known as Old Fashioned Christmas) will offer a day filled with food, music, fun, children’s activities with Santa, a craft fair, shopping, and the town tree lighting.
The final event of the year will take place on New Year’s Eve, an Auld Lang Syne on Dec. 31 that includes Hogmanay (Scottish New Year’s activities) beginning with a Progressive Scottish High Tea, followed by a torchlight parade, a bonfire at Grimes Field, and fireworks.
“Our purpose was to get people excited and involved, about the town, and I think it worked,” Granger said. “This year has been fantastic and there is a renewal that has been wonderful to be part of.”
“Being Thankful: Visit the Pierce Homestead” will be held Saturday, Nov. 12, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Franklin Pierce Homestead, 301 2nd NH Turnpike (Route 31) in Hillsborough. For more information about the 250th anniversary and upcoming events, visit hillsboroughnh250.org or find the public group “250th Anniversary of Hillsborough, NH (2022)” on Facebook. For more information about the Franklin Pierce Homestead, visit nps.gov/nr/travel/presidents/franklin_pierce_homestead.html
