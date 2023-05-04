“I understand people in this area generally prefer darker roasts,” Owen Miller, the owner of light- and medium-roasting coffee company East Alstead Roasting Co., writes on his company’s How I Roast page. To some, it may seem an odd business decision to knowingly market a product that is less popular with your potential customer base, but Miller is confident in his niche. “Obviously, I can’t make anyone enjoy anything,” he tells ELF, but a person who considers themselves a craft beer connoisseur or amateur sommelier might delight in the experience of swapping their French roast for one of Miller’s lighter options. “With a lighter roast, you can really tell the difference between different coffees from different regions,” he explains. “You can have a Kenyan coffee, which is really rich, almost savory, with high fruitiness, or you can have a coffee from Guatemala Speaker which can be a lot more earthy and nutty and sort of sweet and less acidic.”

It’s perhaps unsurprising that Miller got his start by brewing beer. After graduating from college in 2009, he’d jumped into the “exploding” craft beer industry, landing jobs at breweries “mostly in Belgium, but France, England and Scotland as well.” He came back to the states to work at Hill Farmstead Brewery in northern Vermont, then decided he wanted to move on to a drink he could “enjoy at any time of day.” Enter: coffee.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.