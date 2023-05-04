ELF is the weekly entertainment and lifestyles publication brought to you by The Keene Sentinel. You’ll find lively features about local people, businesses and information on gardening, pets, healthy living, hobbies, antiquing and much more. Our Spotlight section includes local event listings and other activities to plan for a weekend of fun. More than 20,000 copies of ELF are distributed in the area. Please contact elfweekly@keenesentinel.com with any questions or comments, we would love to hear from you!
“I understand people in this area generally prefer darker roasts,” Owen Miller, the owner of light- and medium-roasting coffee company East Alstead Roasting Co., writes on his company’s How I Roast page. To some, it may seem an odd business decision to knowingly market a product that is less popular with your potential customer base, but Miller is confident in his niche. “Obviously, I can’t make anyone enjoy anything,” he tells ELF, but a person who considers themselves a craft beer connoisseur or amateur sommelier might delight in the experience of swapping their French roast for one of Miller’s lighter options. “With a lighter roast, you can really tell the difference between different coffees from different regions,” he explains. “You can have a Kenyan coffee, which is really rich, almost savory, with high fruitiness, or you can have a coffee from Guatemala Speaker which can be a lot more earthy and nutty and sort of sweet and less acidic.”
It’s perhaps unsurprising that Miller got his start by brewing beer. After graduating from college in 2009, he’d jumped into the “exploding” craft beer industry, landing jobs at breweries “mostly in Belgium, but France, England and Scotland as well.” He came back to the states to work at Hill Farmstead Brewery in northern Vermont, then decided he wanted to move on to a drink he could “enjoy at any time of day.” Enter: coffee.
Miller got his “crash course in coffee” in San Francisco before moving back to the east coast, first to Washington, DC and then back home to New Hampshire in 2019. Once the pandemic hit, Miller found himself with plenty of free time. “I sort of always had this idea that I wanted to open my own business,” he says. “I started roasting on a very small scale and sending it to friends and family.” Eventually, he incorporated and has been building up the company slowly for the past three years, largely thanks to local farmer’s markets.
With warmer weather approaching, Miller will be back out at the Brattleboro Area Farmer’s Market soon, but his coffees are available year-round on eastalsteadroastingco.com and in various local co-ops and markets around New Hampshire and Vermont. Unlike some more established roasters in the area, you won’t always be able to re-order the same bag of beans from Miller – and that’s intentional. “Each time I run out of coffee, I basically just buy a whole different coffee,” he explains. “In part because coffee is seasonal. If I buy a bag in May from a country that has a harvest season in April, that bag might last me three months.” After those three months, that coffee is no longer in season, so he moves on to countries with late summer harvests.
For customers looking for even more discovery in their daily cup of jo, Miller offers a coffee subscription service with options to pre-pay for a definite number of bags or sign up for automatic, indefinite delivery every 1 to 5 weeks. Instead of ordering a specific bean, customers choose the flavor profiles they prefer – such as bright/fruity or chocolatey/nutty/earthy – and end up with a surprise pick from Miller that should fit their taste. “The subscription model is really popular, for good reason,” Miller says. “It’s an easy way for people who really like coffee…to have it be an automated thing.”
Once you’re ready to dip your toe (or, rather, tongue) into some of Miller’s light roasts, he has some tips for getting the most out of your flavor journey. First and foremost: “Try it black.” Not only will this ensure you experience the full spectrum of notes in the brew, but lighter roasts just don’t go great with cream and sugar. “When I was working at cafes and we’d serve light roasts, people would add cream and then come back and be like, ‘Your cream is bad,’” Miller recalls. You also don’t want that black coffee to be piping hot. “I like my coffee basically tepid,” he says. “The hotter it is, the harder it is to taste.” It’s similar to sampling a nice red wine or IPA. “If you drink beer really super cold, you don’t get the full flavor spectrum,” Miller explains. “So, try your coffee a little cooler than you usually would.” Most importantly, take your time to savor the drink. “Have a conscious experience with it. Meditate over it,” Miller says of the key to fully appreciating the drink. “It sounds so pretentious… but, yeah, it’s kind of true.”
