Did you know that Old Home Day is a tradition born in New Hampshire? New Hampshire governor Frank Rollins presented the idea back in 1899, after wistfully writing two years earlier about his wish to bring back former Granite State residents who had moved away to larger cities.

With the goal of drawing home former residents and convincing them to stay, the first year saw Old Home Day celebrations in 44 New Hampshire towns. In 1901, the tradition jumped state lines and was taken up in both Massachusetts and Connecticut, growing nationwide and beyond over subsequent years.


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.