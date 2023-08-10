ELF is the weekly entertainment and lifestyles publication brought to you by The Keene Sentinel. You’ll find lively features about local people, businesses and information on gardening, pets, healthy living, hobbies, antiquing and much more. Our Spotlight section includes local event listings and other activities to plan for a weekend of fun. More than 20,000 copies of ELF are distributed in the area. Please contact elfweekly@keenesentinel.com with any questions or comments, we would love to hear from you!
Did you know that Old Home Day is a tradition born in New Hampshire? New Hampshire governor Frank Rollins presented the idea back in 1899, after wistfully writing two years earlier about his wish to bring back former Granite State residents who had moved away to larger cities.
With the goal of drawing home former residents and convincing them to stay, the first year saw Old Home Day celebrations in 44 New Hampshire towns. In 1901, the tradition jumped state lines and was taken up in both Massachusetts and Connecticut, growing nationwide and beyond over subsequent years.
In many Monadnock Region towns, Old Home Day traditions continue as a way to celebrate our rural communities and to welcome home former residents. In one such town, Nelson, local historians believe that the town’s first Picnic Day in 1877 may have been the inspiration for the governor’s Old Home Day proclamation.
Nelson’s Old Home Week celebration kicked off this year on Aug. 6, and its weeklong events include a children’s carnival, Monadnock Music concert, and a game of capture the flag on Aug. 10, but its official Old Home Day will be celebrated Saturday, Aug. 12.
As with many events, Nelson’s Old Home Day was placed on hiatus for two years during the pandemic. When the time came for its safe return, the town was in a bit of a transitional period for volunteer organizers and unsure of how to proceed.
It was then that a community nonprofit, Nelson in Common, took up the call, said the nonprofit’s board president and Nelson Old Home Day committee member Gordon Peery, a longtime resident and musician, adding that Elaine Giacomo is chair of the Old Home Day committee.
“It was the right timing for us to provide sponsorship of the event and help with fundraising,” Peery explained, noting that Nelson in Common is also actively involved in promotion of the Nelson History Group and trails committees. “We wanted to help it continue and to make sure it had a good chance of success. It needed some horsepower to get it off the ground (following COVID).”
Leading off the weekend on Friday, a Song Circle will be held in the Nelson Town Hall with Owen Hale, Lucius Parshall, and others from the Marlborough Pub Sing. On Saturday morning, Old Home Day begins at 8:30 a.m. with the historic Nelson Marathon, not a true “marathon,” but rather a 2-mile run up Hardy Hill Road and back.
The morning continues with a book sale, family crafts in the library, a flower pounding activity in the old library, and live music behind the town hall provided by Ethan McBrien, Rachel Allen, Alouette Iselin, and Jess Hutchins. The Nelson Fire Department will sell coffee and donuts through the morning, leading up to a chicken barbecue at noon, accompanied by a performance by the Nelson Town Band.
The official welcome follows, in addition to prize awards for the games, and the annual speaker presentation will be by Susie Spikol from the Harris Center for Conservation Education. Then comes a crowd favorite, the Nelson Fire Department’s ever-entertaining waterball contest, similar to tug-of-war but with a large ball that travels on a horizontal rope and is moved with firehoses.
Mid-afternoon brings the softball game (fried dough will be sold) and Old Home Day concludes with a contra dance at Nelson Town Hall with dances taught by caller Steve Zakon-Anderson for all abilities. Rain alternatives have been made, so check for updates and a complete event schedule online at nelsonincommon.org.
A little farther to the north, the town of Lempster will celebrate its 124th Old Home Day on Aug. 12, starting Friday night with a car show, food truck, DJ, and bonfire at the Lempster Community School put on by the school’s PTO.
Committee co-chairs Sharron Wallace and Pat McCabe shared that Lempster’s Saturday events include a pancake breakfast at Lempster Fire Department, opening ceremonies at the town common with a flag raising by the Camp Kirkham Boy Scout Troop, and a historical house tour of “The Inn,” the Cormier Home, on Lempster Street.
Other activities include a vendors’ market, games, music and dancing, and the parade at 11 a.m., followed by a reptile talk by Vermont Institute of Natural Science (VINS) at the meeting house, a pulled pork supper at Lempster Fire Department, and a 7 p.m. variety show. Events conclude Sunday with a talk by the cemetery commission on the 250th anniversary of the cemetery, featuring Larry Drew’s research, and a bell ringing for Lempster’s deceased residents from the past five years.
“The first Lempster Old Home Day was held in 1890,” said McCabe, adding that it’s one of the oldest continuously running Old Home Days in the state. “We’re a small town, but we have a lot of new residents. We’re growing.”
