Children Of War: A Perspective

September 23rd marked the opening of local artist Carina Roestrof’s first solo art exhibit, “Children of War”, located at the United Church of Christ (UCC) at 23 Central Square in Keene, NH. The exhibit is being hosted in the church’s East Room Gallery and includes her entire collection, as well as her latest works.

“I am so thankful to have this opportunity to share my art,” Roestorf remarked when asked about her feelings toward the exhibit. Elated to share something exciting and meaningful, she continued, “These works reflect, clearly, my emotions around the issues of life, both social and political.” Roestorf then explained that the objective was to show her audience the inhumane impacts of warfare on children, in the present day.

