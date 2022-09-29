Children Of War: A Perspective

September 23rd marked the opening of local artist Carina Roestrof’s first solo art exhibit, “Children of War”, located at the United Church of Christ (UCC) at 23 Central Square in Keene, NH. The exhibit is being hosted in the church’s East Room Gallery and includes her entire collection, as well as her latest works.
“I am so thankful to have this opportunity to share my art,” Roestorf remarked when asked about her feelings toward the exhibit. Elated to share something exciting and meaningful, she continued, “These works reflect, clearly, my emotions around the issues of life, both social and political.” Roestorf then explained that the objective was to show her audience the inhumane impacts of warfare on children, in the present day.
When describing the centerpiece of “Children of War” (featured), Roestorf illuminated the significance behind a few of the sculptures, and what they meant to her.
“I started this collection for several reasons, but most of all, I was heartbroken about the war in Ukraine and overwhelmed that something like that could happen this day in age.”
“Blew my mind” (center), was described to be the expression of Roestrof’s initial reactions toward the war, while “Child brides” (far left) stood to symbolize the girls who fall victim to human trafficking.
Roestorf then went on to explain that all of her pieces are diluted in color, a direct decision to symbolize that there is no brightness in war. “There is only distaste, and the displaced refugees often still suffer from disease and famine. Their plight doesn’t just stop.”
She continued by saying, “My art is my voice, for my emotions and feelings, and I know I am not capable of solving the world’s problems, I can only discuss them. But my works? They have their own voice, they speak for those suffering and I want to allow them to scream out that immigrants, refugees, and anyone who is harmed through similar events, they are people too.”
Other pieces within the collection, like “Never Look Back” and “True Angel”, involve similar themes of pain and life throughout the world. You can also find Roestrof’s first work, a painting made using tea, which is inspired by her South African background.
As a native of South Africa, Roestorf is the 9th child out of 10 siblings and has crossed oceans on several occasions; leaving her home for America, moving to England, and finally settling into the lakefront New Hampshire studio she works out of. “It is where I feel most inspired,” she said when talking about her life here. “Just like working in the winter. The awful things you see on the news hit me harder during that time, they make the emotion deeper.”
Roestorf has been sculpting for three years now, beginning with her introduction to the craft at Brattleboro Clayworks. After COVID closed down most of the country, she purchased her own Kiln and continued to teach herself. “When I started working with clay, I was not sure where it all was leading to. But clay has its own way.” She said when asked why it was her primary medium.
Roestorf mentioned her plans for her next project for this winter, “It is about abused women. The theme pulls heavy on my heart and helps stir my emotions and fire the inspiration.” And when closing the interview, she apologized for going into heavy detail about her work and remarked “It is who I am, it is easy to talk about.”
The exhibit is open until October 31st and can be visited on Sundays from 11 am to 12 pm, Monday through Thursday from 9 am to 1 pm and Fridays from 9 am to 5 pm. Roestorf will also be present between 1 pm and 5 pm on Fridays. For more information, contact The United Church of Christ in Keene (603)352-4136 or visit www.ucckeene.org
