At the 83rd Cheshire Fair, there will be enough entertainment to satisfy the kid and the adult in you—and everyone in between.
The event (opening today and running daily through this Sunday, August 6 at the fairgrounds in North Swanzey), the midway returns, along with 4-H and animal shows and exhibits, tractor pulls, sheepdog demonstration, vendors, food, skillet toss and fireworks, among other entertainment.
In between hitting the fried dough stand and riding the Ferris wheel, be sure to take in some live music in two spots: the Community Stage and Tavern Stage.
The Community Stage will host 100 percent family-friendly entertainment, including several circus acts hosting multiple shows throughout the weekend, so step right up and watch the action unfold.
On that stage’s bill is Andrew Silver of Maine-based Silver Circus, offering magic, juggling and physical comedy he’s developed by adapting techniques and themes from the new vaudeville clowns and addressing topics ranging from advertisement and social media to health and psychology. Silver also teaches classic and private lessons in magic, juggling and other disciplines.
Another first-timer is Janoah the Jester (Janoah Bailin), also at the Community Stage, who performs a blend of circus, puppetry, story and dance. Bailin traveled New England with the Circus Smirkus Big Top Tour; and in 2019 toured a full-length solo circus-puppetry performance across the Canadian Fringe Festival circuit and premiered his second full–length circus-dance performance.
“He’s also a juggler and unicyclist—It’s a fun interactive show,” said Terry Jo Terrell, the fair’s entertainment coordinator and one of the directors of the Cheshire Fair Association.
Hillbilly Circus will appear under one of the tents at the fair, which Terrell described as an “adventure circus that does high-flying aerial and ground acts.” A clown tent will offer interactive games and make balloon animals; and Pirate Dan will stroll the fair on his stilts or in a pirate boat that makes bubbles.
Of course, there’s live music—lots of it—at this year’s fair on the two stages.
On the Community Stage will be country singer Larry Lee Ebere. Traveling and singing for 25 years, Ebere placed 16th in the Nashville Talent Competition and performs a repertoire of nearly 100 songs including new country, classic country and country rock spanning six decades.
Connecticut-based Sage King headlines the Tavern Stage. A Jack Daniels Battle of the Bar Bands winner, his roots are in rock, but his songwriting crosses multiple genres including country, folk and metal. King has released two independent EPs and over the years has shared a stage with such acts as Aaron Lewis, Darius Rucker, Firehouse, Drowning Pool and E Kowalczyk (of Live).
Also performing the Tavern Stage is husband-and-wife duo, Rust and Ruin (Josh and Beth Adams) with bassist Tom MacMillan. In the past, Terrell said the duo performed alone; this time they’ll have a full band with them. Together they play a mix of acoustic American and country rock such as Linda Ronstadt, the Eagles and the Beatles.
Alternative singer/songwriter and storyteller from Massachusetts, Alex 2E (Alex Tuohey) will take the Tavern Stage. Averaging more than 130 shows annually, he has traveled the country while supporting national acts such as Howie Day, Everclear’s Art Alexakis, Shawn James, Tyler Hilton and Griffin House, among others. His latest release, “Stepping Stone,” has earned more than a half million streams and is on Spotify’s New Alternative and Discover Weekly playlists.
Yet another new face at the Tavern Stage are those in Lady Anemoia, a five-piece band from Worcester County in Massachusetts. “Our music stems from the nostalgia of an era we’ve never known,” the band’s website explains, “but only ever heard stories about through musicians of the past.” Formed in 2020, the band’s members have drastically different tastes in music yet find a uniform blend within their songs.
Jilly Martin and Ryan Brooks Kelly (Martin and Kelly), who have been featured as support acts for many traditional and mainstream country artists, are also in the Tavern Stage lineup, as are WailOn, a 70s era Waylon Jennings and the Waylors stage show that performs Jennings’s music along with that of such traditional artists as Johnny Cash, George Jones, Hank Williams, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton songs with modern country artists such as Chris Stapleton.
Rounding things out on that stage is country singer/songwriter Heath Lewis.
Other events Terrell wants to highlight are a cupcake-eating contest for the first 48 kids who sign up in four age groups at the Community Stage; a free foam house for kids to play in; and a King Arthur Flour baking contest at the 4-H booth with live judging.
Amongst the tractor and truck pulls is an appearance by the Northeast Six Shooters at the grandstand is of course, the demolition derby.
The fair is hosting the derby, which has a $5,000 grand prize this year.
Kelly Darling-Snow, of Keene and Florida, drove in her first demolition derby at the fair more than 20 years ago—she’ll compete at this year’s event. Within the past handful of times she has competed in the past, she won a couple “heats” and came in second overall one year.
She started her first year because her nephew wanted to compete but couldn’t drive.
“I hesitantly did it and had so much fun,” said Darling-Snow.
The driving lasts only about 5 to 10 minutes, she explained. Drivers compete in heats, which usually contain about 8 to 10 cars. The last two cars running and moving and hitting move on to the finale, and those cars smash and go, once again until the last two vehicles. The last car running and hitting gets the first-place trophy and prize money, as typically does second place.
“You don’t go in thinking you’re gonna win or even place,” said Darling-Snow. “You go into it having a good time.”
Preparing a vehicle for the derby, she went on, is a process.
“My brother and nephew and I work on the cars,” she said. “I like the comradery.” On the modification safety checklist are removing the glass from the vehicle, including headlights; removing carpets and gas tank (a fuel cell goes behind the driver’s seat) and relocating the battery to behind the passenger seat.
Darling-Snow is doing this year’s derby for her dear friend Kathie Sullivan, who died earlier this year.
“She lived life large and full,” she said. “I promised myself I would take her lead and live fully.”
As far as tips for drivers, Darling-Snow wants them to just have fun, and keep moving.
“To entertain people is why I do this,” she said.
The Cheshire Fair opens Thursday, August 3, and runs every day through Sunday, August 6.
Visit www.cheshirefair.org for a full schedule of events.
