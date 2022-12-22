Santa is by the far the biggest celebrity I’ve ever interviewed. Trying to have coffee with Santa in December dressed in full regalia, with snow lined cuffs, bright sonorous bells, and a golden reindeer clad belt buckle the size of a melon, is what I imagine it’s like to have coffee with a rockstar just before a big tour.
Santa is generous to his admiring fans who stop for pictures or to plead with him about their placement on the “good list.”
“Oh Santa, I can explain,” extols one woman.
“It was your twin sister, wasn’t it,” he nods knowingly.
When asked for his coffee order, I ponder what name he gave the barista. All the while knowing no name was necessary. When David Callender texted me last night, it read “this is Santa, I responded to your email.” He also heartily “ho, ho, hoed” in greeting when we connected by phone this morning.
Before our interview, we discussed whether I would be interviewing Santa or David. The details of their personal histories are distinctly different. St. Nicholas, identifies his birth around 270 AD, while David’s is closer to the mid-1950s. Santa primarily lives in the North Pole, while David lives in Keene, NH. Callender reports that his sister says that “David is shy, but Santa is not.” This interview is primarily the story of Callender, but even as himself, he carries with him the generosity and heart of the holiday season.
Callender first embodied Santa when he was asked to play the role for an office party where he worked at National Grange Mutual Insurance around 2004. For 2 or 3 years, he rented the suit and the beard and did his merry rounds.
“If I saw myself from back then now, I would think, that guy needs a little work,” he said of his early amateur performance.
After he left his job at NGMI, the company called him back for a repeat performance at the annual holiday party. It was his first paid gig. His wife sewed him a suit, and he began to research growing out and bleaching his beard, which was still a chestnut brown.
In the last 20 years a regular routine of 4 or 5 families, grew into 25-30 annual events. Callender’s beard and hair have finally grown in snowy white. There is only a faint yellow tinged reminder at the tips that he once had to bleach it. Just recently, he bore witness to a few families that aged-out into non-believers, the no-man’s land between no longer believing in the magic and not yet responsible for making it for anyone else.
Callender grew up in Harbor Beach, Michigan, a small town on the then-polluted banks of the Lake Heron where everyone’s dad worked at the local factory and was a card-carrying member of the union. Each Christmas, the union would invite the children for all-afternoon cartoons at the local community theater followed by an appearance by Santa himself. Waiting in line backstage for his visit with Santa was magical for Callender, even if that Santa “was certainly just someone’s dad and wasn’t a real-bearded Santa.”
While the childhood anticipation remains the same, a lot has changed behind the scenes for the man in the red suit. The Santas have been getting organized. Callender was part of this foundational shift. He is an original member of the New England Santa Society, which is a chapter of the International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas. He is also a member of the Nationwide Santas, and a teacher at the annual Santa Camp conference. These organizations strive for the advancement and improvement of Santas everywhere, but they also provide a real fraternal bond, one strengthened over regular meals. The conversations of which tackle Santa’s personal history and ponder the answers to Santa’s meta-physical powers. The Santas all live in different places with various day jobs, but they share one universal past and future. For this narrative, they draw on historical writing and on current culture, watching new Santa movie releases, picking and choosing inclusions for the symbolic Santa narrative.
The landscape of Santas is diversifying, new members are joining the ranks all the time, according to the new HBO Max special that documented the recent Santa Camp session included three untraditional Santas, one black, one trans, and one born with spina bifida. But there is still room for more. The OG Santas, some of the founding fathers of these organizations are aging out themselves, passing into an unknown that even surpasses the great mystery of Santa.
The professional Santa organizations also help navigate small challenges like screaming children and mitigate bigger and scarier risks like being sued. The International Brotherhood of Bearded Santas offers a 3-day Santa Camp the weekend before Labor Day to want-to-be Santas, schooling them how to take the most successful photos and on tips to avoid lap-time. The lap is being phased out, except for the youngest Santa goers, most others commune with Santa by sitting on giant adjacent presents. Still, in this over-litigious time, the Santas worry that they will make a wrong move or be made to look like they did in an ill-angled cell phone photo. The Santa organizations offer personal liability insurance and most Santas have to carry a base line coverage of $2 million. When Callender sat as Santa for the Bass Pro Shops, he had to carry $4 million in coverage.
While they may never have had to worry about insurance or wear the red suit, many adults have worn Callender’s metaphorical shoes, carrying the gift of Santa into their own homes. For Callender, it was this role, as Santa to his own two boys that carries the most emotional weight. One winter, when his oldest son was 4 or 5 and his youngest just a baby, they spent most Saturdays at Video Headquarters renting H-Man movies, watching them together by the warmth of the woodstove. Santa heard the call of a young boy’s love and on Christmas morning, the living room was transformed into a H-Man paradise complete with a Battle Cat blow-up and toy power swords. It was a Christmas his now adult son remembers to this day. It was about H-man, but it was also about someone seeing your inner wants and joys and making them tangible. It is a gift that requires close attention.
