When we think of the American home, visions of white picket fences and green manicured lawns may come to mind. What we forget is that these lawns are anything but ideal for our wallets, communities, wildlife, and planet.

One local business is set to re-imagine what these outdoor spaces could look like and transform them into spaces which benefit all. Founded in 2019, Healthy Home Habitats offers eco-friendly, residential landscape designs, workshops, and programs for more color, health, and wildlife habitat throughout the Monadnock Region and beyond!

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.