Award-winning Wheels

Clothbound Cheddar Friscos

 Courtesy Grafton Village Cheese

For sure, the state of Vermont is famous for its maple syrup, but it’s also well-known for its amazing cheese.

Founded in 1892 by a cooperative of dairy farmers who needed to store a surplus of milk, the Grafton Cooperative Cheese Company began the earliest traditions of cheesemaking in Grafton, Vt. Despite the setback of a fire that destroyed the original factory in 1912, it was restored decades later with help from the nonprofit Windham Foundation in the mid-1960s and the Grafton Village Cheese Company has carried on the longstanding cheesemaking traditions ever since, focused on the quality and taste of its award-winning cheeses that are made by hand from premium raw/unpasteurized milk of local farms.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.