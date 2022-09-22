Award-winning Wheels

For sure, the state of Vermont is famous for its maple syrup, but it’s also well-known for its amazing cheese.
Founded in 1892 by a cooperative of dairy farmers who needed to store a surplus of milk, the Grafton Cooperative Cheese Company began the earliest traditions of cheesemaking in Grafton, Vt. Despite the setback of a fire that destroyed the original factory in 1912, it was restored decades later with help from the nonprofit Windham Foundation in the mid-1960s and the Grafton Village Cheese Company has carried on the longstanding cheesemaking traditions ever since, focused on the quality and taste of its award-winning cheeses that are made by hand from premium raw/unpasteurized milk of local farms.
The Windham Foundation endeavors to “preserve and enhance the social, economic, and cultural vitality of Vermont’s smaller communities and their rural way of life, especially within and around the town of Grafton, Vermont,” focusing efforts on the state’s history, natural resources, and agrarian traditions.
It also operates the nearby Grafton Inn and the Grafton Trails and Outdoor Center. As an enterprise of the Windham Foundation, the Grafton Village Cheese mission aims to promote Vermont’s rural communities first and foremost, says Ruth Anne Flore, president and chief marketing officer of the company.
It produces a variety of cheeses at its Grafton facility. The cheddars are aged from one to four years to reveal their flavor profiles. Flavors include the Reserve, the Grand Reserve, the One-Year Aged Cheddar, and the Two-Year Aged Cheddar.
Their cave aged cheeses are matured in Grafton in its cave-aging facility and produced in small-batches, made from cow’s milk, sheep’s milk, and a combination of both. Its cave aged cheeses include the Clothbound Cheddar, the Shepsog, and the Bear Hill.
Grafton’s flavored cheese are made from its aged cheddar with the addition of natural flavor ingredients. These are younger-aged cheddars, ideal for melting, cooking, and cheese boards. Flavors include the Maple Smoked Cheddar, the Truffle Cheddar, and the Smoked Chili Cheddar.
The truffle cheddar, Flore said, is a great autumn and winter cheese and its flavor profiles are wonderful in pasta, like a macaroni and cheese.
“It’s apple season and there isn’t anything more ‘New England’ than apple pie topped off with cheddar, even the Smoked Chili Cheddar,” she added.
Grafton won four awards this year in the International Cheese & Dairy Awards judging, honored for its Clothbound Cheddar, Cheddar, Bear Hill, and Shepsog cheeses. In addition, its Clothbound Cheddar and Bear Hill cheeses took top honors in July at the American Cheese Society judging and competition in Portland, Ore.
“It’s always exciting to be recognized,” Flore said. “The American Cheese Society awards really move the needle in our industry.”
She credits Mariano Gonzalez, Grafton’s head/master cheesemaker for the success of its cheeses.
“He’s incredible. He’s magic,” she said of the man behind the winning cheeses. “We call it the magic of Mariano. We have a really good cheesemaking crew.”
There are five to seven cheesemakers at Grafton at any given time, she said, including Mariano. There is also a crew of about 12 that work in the warehouse, cutting down the cheese, waxing and wrapping it, and packaging it for distribution, primarily throughout New England and the mid-Atlantic corridor, Flore said. A team of cheesemongers sell the cheese directly to customers at the Brattleboro Specialty Cheese & Wine Shop at 400 Linden St. (Route 30), next door to Retreat Farm.
Although the Grafton production facility on Townshend Road no longer allows tours, there is a viewing window, complete with a beautiful farm-themed mural by local artist Amy Moser, where the public can observe the cheesemaking process. There is also a small retail store there, behind the Grafton Inn parking lot. Hours for both locations can be found online.
Thanks to a “warp-speed” number of sales during the pandemic, Flore said the company continues to rebuild its aged product inventory.
“We all had to learn how to pivot and be nimble,” she remarked of the pandemic’s effect on retail businesses, adding that for Grafton Village Cheese, “It’s yet to slow down.”
Supporting local farms is tantamount to Grafton’s mission, as dairy farms continue to struggle to stay afloat. Grafton buys its milk from a cooperative of small dairy farms and while milk prices have gone up due to the costs of feed and fuel rising, as well as supply chain issues, it continues to pay premiums for high-quality ingredients.
“That’s really important,” Flore said of supporting the local farms. “Without them, we’re lost.”
Grafton Village Cheese Company remains dedicated to producing its handmade, small-batch cheeses no matter what and to making the traditional New England style cheddars of so many who came before them.
“After everything, we’re all working hard at being positive and making the changes we need to remain a sustainable entity,” Flore said. “That’s the goal.”
The Grafton Village Cheese Company Brattleboro Specialty Cheese & Wine Shop is at 400 Linden St. (Route 30) in Brattleboro and can be reached at 802-246-2221. The Grafton Village storefront at 56 Townshend Road in Grafton, Vt., can be reached at 802-843-1062. Hours for both can be found online at graftonvillagecheese.com/visit-us. Cheese can also be purchased at MKT Wine & Cheese in Grafton, the Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene, the Brattleboro Food Co-op, and online at dakinfarm.com/Grafton-Village-Cheese.html. For more information, email info@graftonvillagecheese.com or call 802-246-1000.
Clothbound Cheddar Fricos
Recipe courtesy Grafton Village Cheese Company
Ingredients:
4 oz. Grafton Village Clothbound Cheddar, grated
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Line rimmed baking sheet with parchment or silicone mat. Finely grate cheddar and scoop into 1-inch loose mounds on baking sheet, leaving
approximately 1 inch between mounds. *Optional: Top with your choice of spice - thyme, sage, oregano, black pepper or hot pepper flakes. Place on top oven rack and bake for 5-8 minutes until melted cheese has stopped bubbling and edges are slightly browned. Remove from oven, let sit for a minute or two, and with a soft spatula transfer each frico to a cooling rack (covered with a paper towel to absorb any oil). Serve on cheese board with favorite apple or dark berry jam or use to garnish salads, risotto, polenta, or creamy soups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.