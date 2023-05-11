“Who made the rule that a lawn has to be green grass?” Jodi Turner, professional beekeeper and founder of Imagine That Honey! wonders on a recent Friday afternoon. “Probably the companies that make the fertilizer and the pesticides.” Plausible conspiracy theories aside, Turner wishes more people would consider replacing their grass with plants that attract pollinators – like honey bees – instead.

Turner has been a beekeeper – and educator of aspiring beekeepers – for over 20 years; at the Imagine That Honey! Homestead she keeps an average of 35 to 55 hives at a time. As she gets older, she’s teaching fewer classes (“I want to have a retired life,” Turner says) but remains passionate about introducing others to the world of sustainable beekeeping, a practice in which hives are so well cared for they continue to subsist season after season rather than needing to be started from scratch every spring.


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.