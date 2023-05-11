ELF is the weekly entertainment and lifestyles publication brought to you by The Keene Sentinel. You’ll find lively features about local people, businesses and information on gardening, pets, healthy living, hobbies, antiquing and much more. Our Spotlight section includes local event listings and other activities to plan for a weekend of fun. More than 20,000 copies of ELF are distributed in the area. Please contact elfweekly@keenesentinel.com with any questions or comments, we would love to hear from you!
“Who made the rule that a lawn has to be green grass?” Jodi Turner, professional beekeeper and founder of Imagine That Honey! wonders on a recent Friday afternoon. “Probably the companies that make the fertilizer and the pesticides.” Plausible conspiracy theories aside, Turner wishes more people would consider replacing their grass with plants that attract pollinators – like honey bees – instead.
Turner has been a beekeeper – and educator of aspiring beekeepers – for over 20 years; at the Imagine That Honey! Homestead she keeps an average of 35 to 55 hives at a time. As she gets older, she’s teaching fewer classes (“I want to have a retired life,” Turner says) but remains passionate about introducing others to the world of sustainable beekeeping, a practice in which hives are so well cared for they continue to subsist season after season rather than needing to be started from scratch every spring.
“[Bees are] not like, say, a goldfish where you just feed it,” she says. People expect bees to be a low maintenance pet: Leave them in the hives with some tasty flowers nearby and out the honey will flow. Unfortunately, even the lushest of perennial gardens won’t make that a reality. “You can’t just put them out in your yard and expect that they’re just gonna be a honey factory,” Turner explains. “They’re really great at what they do, but we do have to help them a little bit because they’re domesticated.”
One way in which keepers might have to help their bees is by fighting off deadly pests. These days, there’s plenty of legitimate concern around declining bee populations but Turner’s cautiously optimistic. Scientists’ best estimations suggest bees have been around for 130 million years and their existence has been “like a roller coaster” according to Turner. The things that challenge bees’ survival “come and go.” Says Turner, “If you look back in the old texts, they will describe some of the things we have going on today, like tracheal mites.” And yet the bees persisted, evolving to develop genetic resistance to the things that ailed them, likely with the help of patient keepers. Their most recent fight is against varroa mites, which were introduced to the U.S. in the 1980s but have been in other parts of the world, like Russia and Scandinavia, for longer. These mites look like ticks and kind of act like ticks, spreading viruses to bee populations via bites.
“A lot of wild bees [in the U.S.] have been killed by varroa mites,” Tuner says, since they typically have to be combated with medication. But some types of bees from other countries where the mites have been prevalent for longer have learned to live with them – Turner is trying to breed her hives to do the same. “I try to bring genetics into my yards that are strong and can help fight,” she says.
A high annual bee loss has become normalized in the amateur beekeeping community and sure, you can start fresh with a new hive every year. But that quickly gets expensive (and probably isn’t very satisfying). “If you want to be a better backyard beekeeper, you want to keep your bees alive so you’re building genetics,” Turner says. “It’s easy to have bees, but to really know how to grow bees and give them a healthy home, you have to really pay attention to what the bees need.”
So, what do bees need? A healthy queen, for starters. Turner is part of a New Hampshire queen rearing organization, raising them for her own hives but also to sell to beekeepers within a 40-mile radius. These local queens, Turner says, are crucial to sustainable beekeeping. “These [queens] are from our genetics,” she explains. “They’ve wintered over. They’re proven layers.” All this means they’re more likely to survive for their full expected life span under New Hampshire’s conditions (it’s not the cold that gets bees so much as the wind, Turner says) and produce even more queens, starting the cycle again. Not to mention, you save on shipping costs (and emissions) when you buy locally – or raise your own. For anyone looking to get into queen rearing, Turner’s offering a class on the topic this June. “You can grow one or two queens a day,” Turner says. “If you’re a backyard beekeeper, I always encourage people to have a backup because that is really inexpensive compared to having to buy a new queen.”
Bees also need plenty to eat, which means a variety of plants that produce nectar. This is where even people who don’t want to commit to raising hives can pitch in. “A bee will fly three to five miles” to reach a food source if there’s not anything closer, Turner says. If you’re seeing honey bees in your yard, there’s probably a beekeeper within that radius because, she notes, there aren’t many feral colonies up here.
This means you’ve become a beekeeper-at-large of sorts, and anything you put in your yard will affect these visiting pollinators. “When someone plants a fruit tree or a flowering tree, that tree has thousands and thousands of flowers on it. That’s a smorgasbord for a bee,” Turner says. More tips from Turner if you want to replace your previously grassy lawn: Daffodils don’t attract pollinators but crocuses, because they have a lot of pollen, do. Bee balm is something a lot of butterflies (another type of pollinator) like. Hummingbirds are attracted to red, but honey bees prefer yellows, blues and whites.
On the flip side, there’s plenty of stuff we do to our yards that’s bad for the bees. “If they are putting fertilizer on their lawn or, even worse, pesticides to kill the weeds, those things can also be killing the beneficial insects,” Turner says. (And, Turner reminds us, those dandelions you might be trying to get rid of are actually quite delicious for humans to eat.)
If you’re ready to promote yourself from neighborly assistant to full-fledged at-home beekeeper, Turner is still offering some weekend workshops this summer. (You can find out more and register at imaginethathoney.com/workshops.) She also recommends cracking open a good, old-fashioned book. “A lot of beginners are happy to ask questions [on Facebook or beekeeping sites] when all they needed to do was read a book. One simple book,” Turner laments, then recommends Beekeeping for Dummies specifically.
A word of warning: If you take one of Turner’s tours, you’ll probably be hooked. She says people in her classes will “go into a hive and they’re just amazed.” Why does she think bees have such a mesmerizing effect on people? “With the way society is right now…bees give you hope that we can all work together.”
