ELF is the weekly entertainment and lifestyles publication brought to you by The Keene Sentinel. You’ll find lively features about local people, businesses and information on gardening, pets, healthy living, hobbies, antiquing and much more. Our Spotlight section includes local event listings and other activities to plan for a weekend of fun. More than 20,000 copies of ELF are distributed in the area. Please contact elfweekly@keenesentinel.com with any questions or comments, we would love to hear from you!
Art in the Park will be celebrating its 65th anniversary this year in Ashuelot Park in Keene the weekend of Sept. 2.
It all started in 1958 when a loose-knit group of artists — members of the The Monadnock Area Artists Association, formerly known as the Keene Art Association — displayed their artwork on Central Square in Keene. The City of Keene provided snow fencing upon which the paintings were hung. That small grouping evolved into a wonderful and vibrant annual event which now features 60 to 80 artists displaying their work.
From the Central Square location, the show was held for a few years on the campus of Keene State College. In the 1990s Ashuelot River Park on West Street was founded and the entrance and decorative archway were built a few years later when the City of Keene acquired the land out to West Street. With the help of the Keene Parks and Recreation Department, working with the Keene Art Association, Art in the Park moved to Ashuelot River Park in 1993 and it is held there every year.
Many artists return year after year to participate in this long-running outdoor art exhibition and sale. Sue Doyle first exhibited at the Central Square location in 1970 and continues to participate in the event. Steve Previte has been exhibiting at the show since the 1990s. Sisters, Harriet Winchester and Liz Winchester-Larson have been participating in the show since 1992 and 1997, respectively. Mary Iselin has been doing it for “so long she doesn’t remember … maybe about 25 years,” she said.
Among the returning artists there are also many new artists ready to attend this year. Some of the new artists include: Sue Ann Hum, a mixed media New Hampshire artist; Kate Shaffer who creates colorful and texture-filled paintings; and Ryan B. Curtis who will feature his large mixed media works.
New artist, Amy Owens, shared, “I’ve attended Art in the Park for years as an art enthusiast, but this will be my first time participating as an artist. Although I’ve painted my whole life, I’m finally seeing what it might be like to develop my passion into a career, and part of that has been seeking opportunities to show my work. I’ve always loved the atmosphere of Art in the Park — accessible, friendly, with plenty to inspire an aspiring painter — so this was definitely a venue I hoped to join. I’m thrilled to now have the opportunity to do so and very grateful for all the work and planning I can now see behind the scenes that make this such a great event.”
The 65th annual Art in the Park is sponsored by the Monadnock Area Artists Association, and will be held at Ashuelot River Park, on West Street in Keene, Saturday and Sunday Sept. 2 and 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on both days. The show features more than 65 artists from the New England area representing a wide variety of styles and media.
Other highlights will include live music by local musicians, an art raffle to support the MAAA scholarship fund, food by Jenna’s Deli and Gourmet Market, and frozen treats from Frisky Cow Gelato.
Guests attending Art in the Park have the opportunity to win an artwork of their choice. Raffle tickets are $5 each or 3 for $10. You do not have to be present to win. Raffle drawings are both Saturday and Sunday. Proceeds from the raffle benefit the Art Scholarship Fund, available to graduating students from Keene and Monadnock Regional High Schools who are going on to major in art at a four-year college or university.
Admission to the event is free and the park is handicap-accessible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.