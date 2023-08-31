Art in the Park

Art in the Park will be celebrating its 65th anniversary this year in Ashuelot Park in Keene the weekend of Sept. 2.

It all started in 1958 when a loose-knit group of artists — members of the The Monadnock Area Artists Association, formerly known as the Keene Art Association — displayed their artwork on Central Square in Keene. The City of Keene provided snow fencing upon which the paintings were hung. That small grouping evolved into a wonderful and vibrant annual event which now features 60 to 80 artists displaying their work.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.