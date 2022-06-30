“Amos Fortune... A Legacy Remains in Jaffrey”

This year the Amos Fortune Forum celebrates 75 years of presenting notable speakers to Monadnock region residents at the Jaffrey Center Meetinghouse. The Forum will be both live and online on successive Friday evenings in July and August. On July 8th, we will kick off the season with a celebratory event with appetizers and beverages under the tent below the Meetinghouse at the corner of Rte.124 and Ainsworth Way. Join us by purchasing your individual tickets at amosfortune.com. The event is from 5:30 to 7:30 before our first speaker begins at 8:00 p.m.
A true Monadnock treasure, the forum is named in honor of 18th century resident and free man of color, Amos Fortune. A distinguished resident from 1781 to 1801, he was generous in both spirit and deed. The following is taken from the “Life of Amos Fortune” at amosfortune.com:
Little is known of Amos Fortune’s early life. the first historical record is an unsigned “freedom paper” from December 30, 1763. Ichabod Richardson, “tanner of Woburn, in the province of Massachusetts-bay in New England ‘agreed’ and with my Negro man, Amos, that at the end of four years next ensuing this date the said Amos shall be Discharged, Freed, and Set at Liberty from my service power & Command forever…” When Richardson unexpectedly died in 1768 his will contained no provisions for the slave’s promised freedom. Amos made arrangements with the heirs and made his final payment at age 60 in 1770. He continued his work as a tanner, married twice having purchased the freedom of both his wives. His first wife died shortly after they married, and he and his second wife Violate moved to Jaffrey in 1781 where he established himself as a tanner. In 1785 Amos was able to purchase 25 acres along the road to Sharon. The house and barn he built are still standing, and the road is now called Amos Fortune Road. As his business grew, Amos was able to help found the Jaffrey social Library, whose members met Saturday evenings to collect and discuss books dealing with history and travel. His 1801 will provides for his wife and their adopted daughter, Celyndia as well as directing that a ”handsome present” be made to the church. Any remaining monies were given to the town to support Schoolhouse Number 8. This last bequest has evolved into the Amos Fortune Fund and has supported diverse projects including public speaking contests and special publications. The Jaffrey Public Library now administers the Fund, using the income to develop and distribute educational materials on Amos Fortune. His tombstone in Jaffrey reads, “Sacred to the memory of Amos Fortune, who was born free in Africa, a slave in America, he purchased liberty, professes Christianity, lived reputably, and died hopefully, Nov. 17, 1801, AEt. 91.
The meetinghouse has been the home for discussions of local and national interest from the earliest days of our republic. This year is no different! We begin our 75th season on July 8th at 8:00 p.m. with noted journalist Carl Bernstein delivering “America and Journalism Fifty Years after Watergate”. In the early 1970s, Bernstein and Bob Woodward broke the Watergate story for The Washington Post, leading to the resignation of President Nixon. Their investigation set the standard for modern investigative reporting, resulting in the awarding of the Pulitzer Prize to the Post.
On July 15th, always popular Robert Putnam is joined by Shaylyn Romney-Garrett and they will present “The Upswing: How America Came Together a Century Ago and how We Can Do It Again”. The focus of their talk will be to analyze the confluence of trends that brought us from an “I” society to a “We” society and back again. They will draw lessons from current times and an earlier era, when a dedicated group of reformers righted the ship, putting us on a path as a society once again based on community.
Next to speak on July 22nd, is Robert Meeropol, the son of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg. He will talk about his parents’ trial involving the theft of the secret of the Atomic Bomb. He will emphasize the more recent developments of the case including the 2021 publication of Ethel Rosenberg, an American Tragedy, by award winning British biographer, Anne Sebba. In 1980, after a career in law, Robert founded The Rosenberg Fund for Children. Now headed by his daughter, this public foundation provides for the educational and emotional needs of children whose parents have been harmed or killed in the course of progressive activities.
July ends with the presentation on the 29th by Cheryl Hackett centering on the history, evolution, and reasoning behind shoes, bottles and other good luck charms discovered near chimneys, behind walls, and beneath the floorboards of seventeenth- and eighteenth-century homes. A visual presentation will be provided. Cheryl has contributed to many architectural publications and teaches undergraduate writing courses at the University of Rhode Island and Johnson and Wales University.
In August, we start off our event on the 5th with Sindiso Mnisi Weeks and Dan Weeks and their talk “Amos Fortune: Beyond Abolition to Ubuntu”. They will discuss the complicated legacy of African enslavement, subjugation, and striving in New Hampshire. Drawing on indigenous social and political thought, as well as the lived experience of granite state African Americans, they will explore how people of all backgrounds can help move any of us to an understanding of our humanity.
On August 12th we will hear from Florence Reed who will inform us how “campesinos” with limited funds and little education are stabilizing the climate, bringing biodiversity to degraded lands, and feeding the world. Florence Reed has been responsible for the restoration of thousands of acres of land allowing over 2,500 families to benefit from these sustainable lands. Sustainable Harvest International, founded by Ms. Reed, now flourishes in Central America.
On the 19th of August, we present our final speaker, Steve Zakon-Anderson. His presentation is titled, “Contra Dancing: Past and Present and its Vital Role in the Monadnock Region.” After a popular run in the nineteenth century, contra dancing declined in most areas, but not in the Monadnock region. With a growth spirt in the mid 1900’s the Monadnock region took on the identity as a “Mecca” of contra dancing. Since 1985, Steve has been a local “caller” at the Peterborough” Town Hall. Steve has taught workshops in calling, contra dancing and couples dancing in most U.S. states and instructed in a number of foreign countries as well.
Enjoy our 75th anniversary season by visiting amosfortune.com. There is never an admission fee. We are very grateful for your donations at the door of the Meetinghouse. Don’t miss out on this treasured part of life in the Monadnock region.
