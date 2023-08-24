ELF is the weekly entertainment and lifestyles publication brought to you by The Keene Sentinel. You’ll find lively features about local people, businesses and information on gardening, pets, healthy living, hobbies, antiquing and much more. Our Spotlight section includes local event listings and other activities to plan for a weekend of fun. More than 20,000 copies of ELF are distributed in the area. Please contact elfweekly@keenesentinel.com with any questions or comments, we would love to hear from you!
On the evening of August 26th Fort No. 4 in Charlestown will host the Abenaki Green Corn Celebration. This event is a special evening presentation during the two-day living history event, Abenaki and Friends at the Trading Post.
Both events are a collaboration between the Fort and Chief Rodger Longtoe of the El-Nu tribe of the Abenaki. Chief Longtoe is an artist and musician and has been an active participant of the Woodland Confederacy, a Native Living History Organization for the last 30 years. His presentations often include history, storytelling, singing and drumming. He will be presenting a story and music for the Green Corn Celebration.
He and the new executive director of Fort No. 4, Sabrina Thomas met to coordinate the other elements of the event, including food. They brainstormed traditional foods to include and Longtoe provided the native recipes.
“There will be a succotash-like dish including corn, squash and beans, containing three very important crops [to the Abenaki] and in addition we are going to have a corn cake, similar to a corn bread,” says Thomas. Additionally, although not a traditional presentation, the event will also include plenty of corn on the cob, green corn in its simplest form, slathered with butter and salt.
Saturday 10-4:30, and Sunday 11-3:30, the Fort hosts the friends of Abenaki at the Trading Post, a living history event intended to present Abenaki culture and give context to the different relationships that have existed between the Abenaki and the British during the years of the fort’s operation between the year 1744 and 1761. This collaboration is partly inspired by the some of the historical documentation at the fort, including an account book of Phineas Stevens, who detailed the trading relationship between the Abenakis and the British.
Fort No. 4 is located on Abenaki land and during times of peace, trade was important to both parties, but it was also located in the crosshairs of conflict along the river, important and strategic routes for the Abenakis, the British and the French. Some of the Native Americans had relationships with the British but others allied themselves with French Soldiers, posing a risk to the British living at the fort. These conflicts came to a head with the start of the French Indian War in 1754.
“It’s important to recognize that this land was occupied for a very long time prior to colonization and at the same time, these cultures, the Abenakis, and the El-nu tribe are still here and should be recognized for who they are,” says Thomas.
Fort No. 4 in Charlestown has existed as a non-profit open-air museum since its inception in the 1960s. Its preservation shares its story of its important place in the French Indian War, and its use as a rallying point during the revolutionary war. It receives no federal or state funding and relies solely on admissions, ticketed events, and gift shop sales. Last year, over 700 students from around New England visited the Fort. “To continue to run engaging programming and keep history alive we depend on the good graces of the public to come and see us,” says Thomas.
Tickets for both events can be purchased through the website fortat4.org
