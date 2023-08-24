Abenaki Green Corn Celebration

On the evening of August 26th Fort No. 4 in Charlestown will host the Abenaki Green Corn Celebration. This event is a special evening presentation during the two-day living history event, Abenaki and Friends at the Trading Post.

Both events are a collaboration between the Fort and Chief Rodger Longtoe of the El-Nu tribe of the Abenaki. Chief Longtoe is an artist and musician and has been an active participant of the Woodland Confederacy, a Native Living History Organization for the last 30 years. His presentations often include history, storytelling, singing and drumming. He will be presenting a story and music for the Green Corn Celebration.

