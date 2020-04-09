I’m cranking up the old Intrepid Gardener engine a week or two early this year because I thought we gardeners and homeowners at least have our various outdoor projects to look forward to as we’re all pretty much cooped up at home. And, if you’re not a huge fan of gardening or landscaping, maybe now’s the time to give it a whirl! There’s nothing like digging your hands in the dirt while the sun’s shining down on you to put you in a hopeful, Zen-like mood. I did just that a week ago when it was in the low 50s here in Dublin and hadn’t rained in at least a day (quite the miracle given the April showers we’ve been getting).
I went out and plopped my butt right down in the peony garden. It is somewhat kidney shaped and surrounds a big old oak tree. It’s a little over 200 square feet of mostly peonies but also bearded iris, daylilies, poppies, ladies mantle and a couple of hydrangeas. You know what? There are signs of life all over the place. Luckily, the peonies haven’t started showing their pink sprouts, as I surely would have crushed a few until I got the bulk of the dead oak leaves off. I did see tiny chartreuse ladies mantle (Alchemilla mollis) leaves poking through, as well as a trio of white Oriental poppies I planted last year. Now, I haven’t had a lot of luck with poppies, so I’m excited these survived the winter! The acidic soil of my formerly woodsy gardens is not what Papaver Orientale prefer so I keep trying to amend the soil with more sweet compost to get the alkalinity somewhat neutral.
I’ve got daffodils, allium, tulips, narcissus and hyacinth all emerging at the same time and I’m starting to see some flower buds on the daffs. Thus far, I’m a little disappointed but patience, as all gardeners know, truly is a virtue. I’ve been so good in recent years about not chopping off the foliage of the spring-blooming bulbs until they’ve completely withered to brown and this is important to produce next years’ blooms. So, I’m hopeful more buds will be forthcoming.
If left to run their complete growth cycle in the season, daffodils and narcissus are some of the most dependable bloomers year after year. Not so much with tulips, I’ve learned. If you’re really consistent about feeding them some bone meal and rich compost during their growing season, you can probably have tulip blossoms for years. For me, I, of course, forget to take that little extra effort. First spring after planting, they’re quite lovely, but the very next year, I might get half the blooms, maybe one or two the following year. Finally, I’m just looking at all leafy growth each spring but, hey, they’re an early starter so the little red-tinged emergent leaves are still enough to give me a thrill in late March.
I’ve been doing some selective raking over the past couple weeks as well. And I’ve learned not to stomp all over soggy ground just to get a head start. If the ground is too wet, you’ll be compressing it with your footsteps and squeezing out vital oxygen. So, I go for the higher, dryer areas of my lawns and pathways.
One of the things I always love to see in my early raking is partridgeberry. Partridgeberry (Mitchella repens) is one of the sweetest woodland plants I know. Everything about it is tiny and delicate looking. Whether you’re a gardener or a hiker, you’ve most likely encountered the native ground cover. It’s got tiny oval leaves and according to wildflower.org, it’s actually considered an herb. Its little tubular whitish-pink flowers appear in pairs and its evergreen leaves typically have a gold mid-rib. After flowering, little waxy-looking red berries appear and they last a long time. You’ll often see partridgeberry used in “berry bowls,” which are those little Christmastime terrariums that are sold at church Christmas greens sales. As the name implies, birds, as well as a wealth of other woodland creatures, love to munch on the berries and according to the wildflower.org site, Indian women used to make a tea out of the leaves to aid in childbirth. The site didn’t specify, but I’m guessing they were referring to Native American women. If you chew on a few leaves, you’ll get the lightest wintergreen taste in your mouth. Anyway, I just love partridgeberry and encourage it to creep over the stone wall circling the peony garden.
One more little early wonder: I had to run in to the office in Keene last week. Behind the Greek church, next door to The Sentinel, is a lilac that I call my hopeful barometer. It’s somewhat protected in a corner, surrounded on two sides by brick walls so it always gets a head start. I’ve been known to even check the leaf buds in late January, wondering if they aren’t getting just a little bit plumper then. Well, of course not. The buds do have a tinge of tender green throughout the winter, teasing me of what’s to come. Well, I went and checked on the lilac and not only are the buds nice and fat, but the flower buds themselves are starting to emerge with a dark reddish-purple little nub sticking out. You can already tell just how many gorgeous bracts of heavenly scented flowers there will be and it looks to be a pretty good year!