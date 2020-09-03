Listen to your Mama!

At MamaSezz, it’s all about doing what “mama said”… eat more fruits and veggies, and then go play!
Meg and Lisa Donahue, co-founders of MamaSezz — a whole food plant-based meal delivery company based in Brattleboro — are firm believers in promoting a healthy lifestyle free of dieting or contributing to the latest “fad.” Eating plant-based, wholesome and healthy meals are not only tasty alternatives to those who suffer from allergies such as dairy or gluten, eating this healthy can also help contribute to a longer life and prevent heart disease, obesity and overall cognitive decline. Meg and Lisa have seen what a plant-based diet can do to one’s health firsthand.
The story behind MamaSezz starts with family. About a decade ago, Meg’s mom, Millie, was released from the hospital to hospice care with her family. At 80 years old, she was in the final stages of congestive heart failure, with about 10 percent heart function. Meg and Lisa were willing to try anything to keep her alive and healthy, and researched the few ways people could survive heart failure this seriously. After much research, they seemed to have found the answer: a plant-based diet. The pair quickly embarked on a four-week plant-based eating challenge and the results changed the course of their lives dramatically.
The numbers don’t lie. Not only did Meg and Lisa see changes in their blood pressure numbers and autoimmune issues, but Millie had the most amazing results: her heart function improved to 55 percent. Now almost 90, Millie is still alive and healthy, regularly driving and swimming, with enough energy to enjoy an active life with her family.
As much as this transformation seemed like a miracle, it wasn’t. Simply switching from foods that hurt to foods that heal is the real answer to so many illnesses found in American society today. The great thing about a plant-based diet is that people suffering from some debilitating health issues can actively choose not to live in pain.
As with anything, transforming one’s diet isn’t so cut and dry. Grocery bills go up, kitchen prep time increases, and general knowledge of plant-based food made the lifestyle transition difficult, to say the least, according to Meg and Lisa. They searched for a company that could deliver prepared plant-based meals to their doorstep, but to no avail.
Enter MamaSezz… All meals prepared and delivered are free of oil, gluten, wheat, meats, eggs, dairy, refined sugar, preservatives, peanuts and sesame.
There are many reasons as to why folks choose a MamaSezz meal or two during the week. Transitioning to a whole food plant-based diet can be difficult; the lifestyle change can seem overwhelming at first. It requires more time for meal prep, learning new recipes, knowledge of what kind of alternatives work best for everyone in the family, and overcoming the salt and cheese cravings.
Some folks might have been told by their doctors that they have to change their diet, some are aiming to avoid heart disease or diabetes, others might want to lose weight and keep the weight off, and some might just want to try something new. Whatever the reason, Meg and Lisa noted, this kind of meal delivery service can provide something for everyone.
MamaSezz meals are not the typical “rabbit food” type of plant-based meals often associated with eating vegan. Meal bundles are available for purchase and two-week challenges to find what works and what doesn’t, as well as plenty of a la carte products that range from lasagna to breakfast scrambles.
The MamaSezz website (mamasezz.com) is chalk full of smoothie recipes, different delicious soups, awesome veggie burger options, and all sorts of alternative dressings, glazes, granola and side dishes that will leave anyone satisfied and wanting more.
The goal at MamaSezz is to support those who want to eat healthy and live simply. In addition to providing the meals, they also offer meal plans, shopping tricks, recipes and science-backed knowledge about their products, as well as tips on what meals work best, per the individual’s request. Meals area available to be shipped all over the country. And with their licensed kitchen located in Keene, in-person pickup is available for local residents.