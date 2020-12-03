You can be socially distant and still enjoy a season of cheer this month, thanks to the first Southern New Hampshire Tour of Lights.
The recreation department collaboration encourages residents in eight southern New Hampshire towns to decorate the exterior of their homes with festive lights for the holidays.
“Jaffrey [Recreation Department] sent out a message to brainstorm ideas,” said Matthew Casparius, director of the event’s host organization, Merrimack Parks and Recreation Department. “The towns all talk to each other.”
Staff were looking for safe alternatives to in-person tree lighting and other holiday festivities that draw large gatherings. According to Casparius, Merrimack’s Santa parade followed by tree lighting normally draws 600 people. This year’s event was on schedule but was not promoted and recorded for the audience to watch afterward only.
Towns participating in the tour of lights are Amherst, Antrim, Fitzwilliam, Jaffrey, Merrimack, Milford, Peterborough and Rindge.
The only prerequisite to participate in the event is you have to register your own house (not a neighbor’s) and your decorations need to be family friendly.
After registration closes Dec. 6, a master list of all of the homes on the tour will be compiled and posted on the Merrimack Parks and Recreation Department’s website on Dec. 11. Homes on the tour are encouraged to keep their lights shining from Dec. 11 through the 27th.
As an incentive to register and as a “thank you” from the recreation department collaborative, each home on the tour will be entered into a drawing to win a gift certificate to a local restaurant. The winner will be announced Dec. 11.
“Maybe we will do this again” Casparius said. “We’ll see how it goes.”
For more information about the Southern New Hampshire Tour of Lights, contact the Merrimack Parks and Recreation Department at (603) 882-1046.
In addition to the tour, here’s a few more light displays that provide fun for the whole family this season:
Mitchell’s Magic Christmas, 16 Francis St., Claremont. Combining high-tech and traditional holiday displays, this 50,000-light extravaganza is computer-controlled and synchronized to music with shows starting every quarter-hour. This is the last year the display will be up, so be sure to check it out.
Gift of Lights, 1122 Route 106, Loudon (New Hampshire Motor Speedway) — Nov. 28 through Jan. 3, 2021, 4:30 to 9 p.m. Each year, the speedway is turned into a holiday wonderland with more than 60 holiday scenes and 400 displays that take about 330 hours to set up. The course winds around the outside of the track’s grandstands and includes a portion of the speedway road course. It also has a 250-foot-long tunnel of lights feature a s’mores pit and pictures with Santa Claus. Anyone bringing three non-perishable food items — to be donated to the Loudon Food Pantry — will get $2 off per carload.
La Salette Christmas Festival of Lights, 410 N.H. 4A, Enfield (Shrine of Our Lady-La Salette). This annually lights up the skies in scenic Enfield, N.H. The festival runs through Jan. 21, 2021. Thousands of families visit the local La Salette Shrine to see a 20-acre hillside glowing with tens of thousands of multi-colored lights. You will also find hundreds of nativity scenes among the decorations. The display has been around since the 1950s and is one of the oldest in the state. Special events include workshops for children and visits with Santa. This year, on Monday and Tuesday evenings the lights will not be on. Instead, they’ll light up with hope Wednesdays to Sundays. The Shrine gift and bookstore will also be open Wednesday through Sunday evenings while the lights are on.
Holiday Lights Display, 300 North Main St., Florence, Mass. (Look Park). Take a drive around the park and enjoy the Winter Wonderland Light Display. Wave to the friendly dragon, imagine a princess getting ready for a ball in her light-up castle and sing some carols with your family while your drive around the park. This is free but donations are appreciated. It runs 4 to 9 p.m. through Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.