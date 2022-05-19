Light Attaching to a Girl by Filmmaker Laina Barakat

Filmmaker Laina Barakat was set to release her first feature, “Light Attaching to a Girl,” before COVID-19 hit.
“It needed sound design, the final score and credits,” she said. “We also ran out of money and needed to do more fundraising. (The film) had been sitting undone the last two years.”
In the end, when it came time to finish things up, the pandemic was actually a boon for the production.
“It helped us think outside our geographic radius; we had to work virtually anyway,” said Barakat, who wrapped filming in 2018. They brought in an executive producer and a colorist (to do the film’s color correction) from Paris. An orchestra in Budapest (which also recorded music for the Academy Award Best Picture-winning film, “Parasite” and the series, “Squid Games”), recorded composer (and former Keene area resident) Jake Hull’s score.
“They sight-read the entire score with no rehearsal time,” said Barakat, who watched them record the score via Zoom.
Barakat’s film premiered earlier this month at the Academy Award-qualifying RiverRun International Film Festival in North Carolina and was an official selection for this year’s New Filmmakers NY virtual festival this week. She submitted the film to 18 festivals, including the New Hampshire Film Festival, and next year she’ll submit it to the Monadnock International Film Festival in Keene.
Maybe the best part of all this? About half the film was shot right here in Keene, and features actors and production crew from the local area.
It’s the first feature-length film from Barakat’s company, Wayward Ark Productions (which she started in 2016), and her first as director.
Her company is dedicated to making films in New Hampshire and to shooting at least part of every film in the state, as her website reads, “where we live, about the experiences we share.”
Since she founded the company, she has written, directed, and produced seven award-winning short films. Two more feature-length films are in development.
The first Wayward Ark film, “Glowworm,” was filmed almost entirely at one farm in Dublin.
The second, “Things We Say,” also features an all-local cast. That one was shot over the course of six days in the Keene area, Peterborough and Brattleboro.
In her most recent 64-minute feature film, Taqueria Odelay served as the main character’s workplace; the now-closed Monadnock Imaging doubled for an early scene in the film in which the girl’s passport photo is taken and Life is Sweet is the scene of a flashback to her childhood. The crew also set up cameras at St. Bernard’s Church, which is where the character experiences her first holy communion.
With a budget of about $32,000 and an unpaid crew, creating a church, taco joint and candy/cupcake shop set was almost certainly out of the question, but Barakat made sure the businesses didn’t have to shut down to accommodate filming.
“It was very low-impact,” she said.
Being at the helm of her own company is something Barakat has worked toward since she graduated from college in 2007 and moved to New Hampshire from Florida for a paid internship with a small company called Either/Or Films, founded by Aaron Wiederspahn and Buzz McLaughlin. During her 10 years with that company, Barakat produced a feature film from script to premiere (“The Sensation of Sight” starring David Strathairn, Ian Somerhalder, Jane Adams and Ann Cusack), and developed skills that would serve her in future endeavors.
With her goal being to celebrate the arts and bring creative people together in the Monadnock Region, she worked with Wiederspahn and McLaughlin the following year to form The Starving Artist, a venue designed to connect people with artists of all kinds and of all calibers at an affordable price. It featured live music, poetry readings, art shows and classes and other events.
She also worked with Wiederspahn to create the Monadnock International Film Festival, of which she served as director for four years, working to grow the event and develop its identity.
Since 2016, Barakat has served as managing director of Monadnock Music, an annual summer chamber music series hosted at various venues in the Monadnock Region.
Barakat shot half of “Light Attaching to a Girl,” which stars her 18-year-old sister, Clare, in Iceland in 2017. The film also features Barakat’s parents, two other sisters and nephew.
“My sister Clare isn’t an actress and this film is being shot documentary-style with no script,” said Barakat of the film, the story of an 18-year-old girl traveling for the first time on her own.
“It’s an atmospheric, poetic film that drifts between past, present and future.
You’re wondering who this girl is and why she’s traveling. It’s looking at the interior versus exterior life of a girl coming of age.”
It’s also about the main character’s processing of grief and trauma from her childhood.
“It’s very fresh and raw,” said Barakat, adding it’s not her family’s story.
“It picked up on the natural dynamics already at play with my family,” she said. “It set them up for success. They could be playing versions of themselves.”
Watch a trailer of Baratkat’s latest release, “Light Attaching to a Girl,” here: https://vimeo.com/555713998.