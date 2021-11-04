Light a Candle, Open a Door…

I stopped by one of my favorite shops in Peterborough one mid-October afternoon. Steele’s Stationers is a very big, old-fashioned-feeling stationery shop right downtown. It’s a bit of a town hub and you can buy a newspaper, drop off your dry-cleaning, catch up on some local chit chat and, well, buy stationery! Bill and Liz Littles are the owners and Liz was putting up a big display wall of this year’s Advent calendars. When I mentioned it seemed a little early, she fired back “Michael, they’re not Christmas gifts. You give them out at the end of November!” I had to think a minute… yeah, I guess that’s right. The whole point of an Advent calendar is the lead-UP to Christmas. It would be kind of pointless to give one as a gift at Christmas. I thought perhaps a little closer look at Advent calendars might be a good idea.
First, for us uninformed, what exactly is Advent? Well, according to Wiki, it’s a liturgical observance… for Christians, it’s the days leading up to the birth of Jesus Christ. Traditionally it kicks off on the Sunday nearest the feast day of St. Andrew the Apostle… the fourth Sunday before Christmas, so this year it will be Sunday, November 28. According to “A Brief History of Advent Calendars” by Scott Allen at mentalfloss.com, Advent comes from the Latin word for coming and it’s been observed since the 4th century. Originally, it was a traditional time period for converting to Christianity from other spiritual beliefs but evolved to basically mean Christmas, the birth of Christ, is coming.
Advent calendars typically start on December 1 and mark off the 24 days leading up to Christmas. Advent calendars can either be year-specific to follow the actual calendar or they can be a re-usable version with a simple count of 24 days with numbers often set in random order. German Protestants began the practice of marking the days leading up to the holiday in the mid-nineteenth century by making chalk marks on a door or lighting a sequential set of candles. Credit for the first printed Advent calendars is usually given to Gerhard Lang in the early 1900s.
While the actual structure of an Advent calendar can vary from the simplest pieces of cardboard with a series of 24 little “doors” that open to reveal a religious verse, to 3-dimensional cardboard houses with 24 working doors that cover small compartments to reveal a piece of chocolate to even larger and more durable pieces. The world’s largest Advent calendar was created in 2007 at the St. Pancras train station in London to celebrate its post-renovation grand opening. It was over 232 ft. high and 75 ft. wide. One of the most expensive calendars was offered through the world-renowned department store, Harrods. A 4 ft. tree crafted from burr elm and walnut; its doors opened to reveal pieces of organic chocolate from Green & Black. The proceeds from its $50,000 price tag was a fundraiser to support cocoa farmers in Belize.
If an Advent calendar isn’t part of your family’s holiday traditions, maybe it’s time to give one a try. Even the varieties without candy treats are very appealing to children as they begin marking the days to the big event around the tree on the 25th. What kid wouldn’t enjoy opening the little secret doors to reveal a surprise?