Life with a Little

COVID or not, summer is here! Mother Nature does not stop for these things, and neither should we. But, what now?
Beaches are currently closed. Anywhere we would normally gather as a crowd – concerts, amusement parks, etc.: closed. Likely, everything will open back up and we will go back to “normal” at some point. But what is normal? Will normal be, well, normal? Should we go back?
As we get back into swimming pools and beaches, we are also navigating uncharted waters in the rest of our lives, and you know what? I am kind of excited and at peace with it. Maybe the“normal” that we knew before wasn’t serving us. Maybe it’s time for a societal consciousness shift.
At this point in my life, I have learned that everything I go through (individually or collectively as a society) is a learning mechanism. Every single thing I have experienced, even COVID, has influenced me deeply. COVID has changed our home life, our social life and our business so deeply in such a short time.
But other things have done the same. I was once very sick and lost everything. Zavier’s birth and first 6 months were rather traumatic and awful. My mother died suddenly two years ago and the landscape of my family shifted forever. Last year, I left a “good” job that was draining the life out of me to start a business that I love, and have never felt more alive and fulfilled.
All of it – good and bad – has led me to where I am at this very moment: writing this article, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.
This quote from Cheryl Strayed’s “Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail” has stuck with me for years, though I paraphrased for this family publication… “What if I forgave myself? I thought. What if I forgave myself even though I’d done something I shouldn’t have? What if I was a liar and a cheat and there was no excuse for what I’d done other than because it was what I wanted and needed to do? What if I was sorry, but if I could go back in time I wouldn’t do anything differently than I had done? What if yes was the right answer instead of no? What if what made me do all those things everyone thought I shouldn’t have done was what also had got me here? What if I was never redeemed? What if I already was?”
So, as we enter one of everyone’s favorite seasons to experience with little ones, let’s remember that we all need to be really kind to one another while we navigate life as we now know it. No one has the answer. No one can tell the future, and it’s unhealthy to live in the past.
My hope for you all, as well as for our little clan is this: We get closer as intimate families and communities. We find new ways to relax, entertain and enjoy life versus distracting ourselves from it. We explore our corner of the world – the Monadnock region has so many hidden gems; time ton see them ALL. We stop seeing so many differences and realize we are all in this together. We put our phones down, shut our TVs off - stop listening to the news sometimes, and really focus on the people right in front of us. We rediscover our inner child and allow ourselves to be free, fun and silly this summer.
Here’s to a “new normal” – may it be better than any of us have ever dreamed!