In today’s digital age, letter-writing on paper has almost slipped into the dust bin of history. The decision to send a letter via the post office now seems slow and tedious compared to texting or sending an email. While we accept the inevitable changes in how we communicate, we must also preserve our written history.
As far back as the ancient Mesopotamians and Persians, humans have shared their philosophies and events by preserving them in cuneiform writing impressed into clay tablets. However, this process became less laborious with the invention of foldable paper in the 13th century and evolved into the familiar mass-produced paper and envelopes we use today. This 10,000-year history of record-keeping and letter-writing has evolved from the ancient clay tablets to modern day passwords.
Beginning with the spread of flexible, foldable paper in the 13th century and ending around the invention of the mass-produced envelope in the 19th century, letterlocking “fits into a 10,000-year history of document security – one that begins with clay tablets in Mesopotamia and extends all the way to today’s passwords and two-step authentication.”
So, what has become most of those documents? Many have been preserved, and the techniques that were used to exchange and secure these documents, from elaborate folding traditions to wax seals, has been formalized into an emerging field of study known as letter-locking.
To understand the process, we need to consider how people such as Alexander the Great or George Washington corresponded with their generals, or even how a Queen could have secretly communicated with her confidants without “spilling the beans” to spies. This led to the development of incredibly inventive techniques of folding and sealing paper or parchment documents to conceal important information.
To seal an envelope today, it only requires a simple lick. In the days of antiquity, before envelopes existed, letters were folded to create self-envelopes. From simple, triangular fold-and-tuck techniques to the use of a dagger-trap, a heavily booby-trapped method of folding that was further disguised to resemble a less secure locking technique. The use of these intricate folds was employed not only to make sure that only the intended recipient can read the letter, but also to reveal if someone else had intruded on privacy and how it was actually accomplished.
The emerging field of letterlocking is due, in large part, to Jana Dambrogio, a fellow at the Vatican Secret Archives who also the person who coined the term. She discovered letters from the 15th and 16th centuries with strange and unusual slits and corners that had been sliced off. She discovered these marks did not occur because of careless damage, but rather they were the purposeful results of letterlocking. They had been originally locked together with a slice of paper stabbed through a slit and then sealed with wax.
Writing letters is certainly not what it used to be. Not only were the old letters, journals and records written in carefully contemplated and artful prose, but also with great thought as to what paper, ink, pens and sealing techniques should be used. Luckily, through the discovery of letterlocking, the past has been revealed and the old documents are being preserved for future research and for posterity.
For more information about this emerging field of study, visit letterlocking.org, which is provided by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Letterlocking is also emerging as a hobby locally, as Susan Weil-Hackett, a local retired teacher, has shared this interesting activity with her students.