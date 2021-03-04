Let the Sap Flow

For some, the changing of the seasons might be marked by melting snow or budding blooms. For New Englanders, a sure sign that spring is approaching is when the sap starts to run.
March is Maple Sugar Month in New Hampshire, and despite the effects of the pandemic, sugarers throughout the Monadnock region and beyond are preparing to open their doors to the public this month.
The season occurs this time of year because the sugaring process requires temperature extremes. After a cold night, warmer temperatures during the day affect the pressure in the wood, allowing sap to flow from a maple’s branches to its trunk, where the trees are tapped, or out of any broken or cut branches.
“You’re kind of at the mercy of the weather. It’s got to freeze at night,” said Mark Hamilton of Heritage Maple Farm in Brattleboro (heritagemaplefarm.com). “Ideal temperatures would be somewhere [around] 24 to 25 degrees at night, and then warm up to low 40s, 40 to 45 degrees during the day.”
Hamilton, a fifth-generation sugar maker whose family long produced syrup under the name Whetstone Valley Farm, said the farm spent about a month checking lines and getting trees tapped to prepare for this year’s season. The first drops of sap began to run last week, he said, and the farm plans to start boiling it as soon as possible.
Grand Monadnock Maple Farm in Harrisville (monadnockmaple.com) has a system of maple lines connected to a giant tank at the bottom of a hill, according to owner Jon Miner. Sap flows through the lines to the tank and is then run through a reverse osmosis machine, which removes about 78 percent of the water from the sap before it makes it to the boiling process.
“We use that [clean water] to clean the reverse osmosis when we’re done, and then the sap feeds into the evaporator,” Miner said. “So that’s where we’re cooking the sap, we’re boiling off the rest of the water and developing those sugar flavors and that mapley flavor you’ve all come to enjoy.”
Last year, the season was abruptly cut short by coronavirus restrictions, with few visitors making it out to the sugar houses in person. But Miner said that thanks to online retail sales and a loyal customer base, his family’s farm has fared relatively well during the public health crisis.
“Sales have been good, we’ve been busy,” he said. “Certainly in the new year, everybody’s grabbed on to that local farm thing, and just a lot of people that are using the website.”
This year, Grand Monadnock will be open for visitors every weekend in March, and customers can also make an appointment to stop by during the week to pick up products or see the sugaring process in action, Miner said. However, due to coronavirus concerns, samples won’t be offered this year.
Heritage Maple Farm will also be open on weekends this month, and visitors to the sugar house can expect standard precautions such as required mask use and hand sanitizer provided on site. A limited number of guests will be allowed inside at one time, but Hamilton said the farm is trying to make sure every visitor can get a glimpse of the process in action.
“That’s one of the things with the sugaring industry — a lot of your marketing is people actually getting in front of what you’re doing,” Hamilton said. “So, it’s a little different than a lot of other food manufacturers, where their facilities are really not a public place.”