Let’s Play Dress-up!

We love our pets. They’re sweet and delightful (unless they’re ripping apart your shoes or wreaking other types of havoc), and so cute. They can become even cuter with just a little bit of harmless creativity.
Halloween is just around the corner. And come on, let’s face it… that lends itself to that harmless creativity via pet costumes. They could become superheroes, tacos, dinosaurs, other animals — the possibilities are seemingly endless. Some families have even been known to bring their dressed-up pet along on trick-or-treating ventures. But Halloween isn’t the only holiday pets are “celebrating” in costume. Some — via social media posts by their owners — have been seen dressed in Patriotic garb in the summer and into Labor Day, as pilgrims around Thanksgiving, and as elves and reindeer for the winter holidays.
This year, The Keene Sentinel is giving local pet owners the opportunity to share the cuteness regionwide. The Pet Palooza Photo Contest — divided into five categories — kicks off on Sept. 5. Between then and Sept. 19, send in a photo of your pet dressed in homage to Labor Day and its relaxed, end-of-summer vibe. Voting in this category will be held between Sept. 20 and 26.
Entries for the Halloween category will be accepted from Oct. 19 to Nov. 2. Get spooky and scary, or cute and fun. Maybe even coordinate them with costumes for yourself or children. Voting will be held Nov. 3 to Nov. 8.
Next up… Thanksgiving. Show off costumes that represent this family-oriented holiday. Submissions will be accepted from Nov. 16 to 30, with the voting period from Dec. 1 to 6.
Winter holidays can be really fun for pet costumes. During this “most wonderful time of the year,” dressing them up in winter attire or in commemoration of any holiday can offer the fun spirit of this time of year. Submit your photos for this category from Dec. 14 to 28; voting will be held Dec. 29 through Jan. 3, 2021.
A Best in Show category will round out the Pet Palooza contest. Out of all submitted photos, in all categories, voting will determine a top winner. Voting for this will be held Jan. 3, 2021 through Jan. 9, 2021.
Cash prizes, which will vary, will be awarded to the winners in each category.