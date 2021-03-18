Let’s Play a Game

In the peak of event season, the inside of Ryan Allaire’s trailer may look like a garage for giants with its oversized versions of Connect Four, Yahtzee and chess. But his business isn’t a game.
Well, actually, it is. He started Games2Go five years ago when he realized every time he went into his own garage looking for his games, they would be missing because they were out on loan.
His business took off from the start, he said. Today, he has more than 60 yard games available to rent for any event — he does about 35 weddings a year alone (with the exception of last year due to COVID-19). He shows up at the event site with the game-filled trailer, sets the games up and returns afterward to pick them back up.
Allaire has options for kids, including obstacle courses for a birthday party, and games for adults, including beer pong. His games for kids are especially helpful for keeping them busy, safe and happy at the same time.
Games2Go has become known throughout the region for its giant wood and handcrafted games, many of which Allaire has put together himself to ensure durability, and the simplicity of working with them on a rental. Customers like that all the components will be there, and nothing will have gotten damaged after a long winter in storage. The company also has more than 25 indoor games for holiday parties and winter functions as well.
Allaire also does a lot for schools, graduations, birthday parties, reunions and team-building events. If he doesn’t have what the customer is looking for, he will do his best to get it in time for the event, and he delivers (for a fee) more than 30 miles outside of Keene. He has delivered games to corporate events since the beginning; and now, by the end of spring, his games will have helped raise about $35,000 for nonprofit organizations.
That includes the cornhole tournaments he sets up and runs at The Fieldhouse at Homestead Mills in Swanzey, a multi-sport and surface indoor facility that caters to team and individual sports and leagues. And Allaire rented his cornhole boards for a league that began playing last November.
“We first ran it for an eight-week session on Tuesdays,” he said. “We started getting 40 to 50 players every week.” The league has now played for 15 straight weeks.
In January, he began running charity tournaments on Saturdays.
“So many came. I now have booked 14 more through May,” he said. “One tournament raised money for the [Keene] Swamp Bats and there were 96 players. Everyone was wearing masks and the boards were spread out.”
Other tournaments have helped New Hampshire Dance Institute, the Keene High School girls’ basketball team, and local firefighters (among several other organizations). Plus, local businesses can advertise on the boards themselves.
When he started, Allaire would drop off the cornhole boards and a scoreboard and players would run their own tournaments. Now, he stays and runs the game, announcing players and handling scoring using an app called Scoreholio. He plans to travel and run tournaments all summer.
Last year, the portable miniature golf course Allaire built he rented every weekend by the end of summer. Next, he’s building an oversized Battleship game as well as a giant Connect Four disc golf game. Allaire and his wife, Priya, play disc golf every week all year long.
He also has a croquet set for rent.
“It’s making a comeback,” he said of the classic lawn game.
Allaire makes it easy for customers to place an order — they can contact him on the website by adding games to their cart and checking out, or via Facebook or Instagram. Other options include text, phone call or email and payment can be remitted with cash, check or Venmo.
For more information, and to peruse the Games2Go catalog and rent, visit games2gonh.com.