Let’s Do Brunch!

As colder temperatures arrive, thoughts turn to autumn and cozying up to a hearty meal with family and friends.
It’s also the time of year when Hundred Nights Inc., a year-round emergency shelter and resource center, prepares for the winter ahead. Hundred Nights helps people to regain the stability of a home, and to get the support they need for issues such as mental health challenges, substance use/abuse, unemployment and basic healthcare.
With the unemployment rate in New Hampshire at 8.1 percent in July and the state’s rental vacancy rate under 2 percent, Hundred Nights Executive Director Mindy Cambiar explained the need for a local emergency shelter has never been more urgent.
“With COVID-19 looming, it is hard for many people to give back, to safely volunteer, [and] to go to the many charity events that are usually held,” she said. “Nonprofits have had to get creative in order to raise the funds they need to continue operating.”
For the first time, Hundred Nights Inc. has teamed up with Machina Kitchen & Art Bar to create Fall into Brunch, described as “a new fundraiser to feed the soul.” The event is this Sunday, Sept. 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; the meal will be prepared by Machina’s Chief Culinary Officer, Chef Jordan Scott.
Chef Scott’s passion lies in building a sense of community around high-quality food. This means working with local farms and businesses whenever possible to collaborate on events or in the restaurants he manages. Scott is an active community member in the Monadnock Region, having participated in fund-raising events for Stonewall Farm and the Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention. He sits on the board of Culinary Journeys, as well, which raises money to support the next generation of chefs from the Monadnock Region.
Three ticket levels are available:
Epicurean ($75 per person): This includes the choice of a serving of quiche or stuffed French toast — both come with chocolate-covered strawberries dipped right in the Machina kitchen. Epicureans will be served on-site at Machina Art Bar at 11 a.m. and will experience a live cooking demonstration by Chef Scott. Seating will be limited for this option. Each person will also receive a champagne flute or mason jar mug engraved with the Hundred Nights and Machina Art Bar logos with either a mocktail or cocktail.
Bon Vivant ($50 per person): Includes the choice of a serving of quiche or stuffed French toast (both are served with chocolate-covered strawberries and orange juice or Virgin Bloody Mary mix made by Chef Scott). You can choose delivery to your door if you are within a 10-mile radius of downtown Keene or curbside pick-up, which is available starting at 9:30 a.m. Bon Vivants also receive an exclusive link to a video demonstration (by local videographer Lucas Oulette) of Chef Scott preparing the brunch at the restaurant at 9 Court St. as well as a demonstration of making a mocktail into a cocktail at home.
Food Lover ($25 per person): This includes the choice of a serving of quiche or stuffed French toast (both are served with chocolate-covered strawberries). You can choose delivery to your door if you are within a 10-mile radius of downtown Keene or curbside pick-up.
Optional add-ons — $25 per glass — for Bon Vivants or Food Lovers: Champagne flute with orange juice or mason jar mug with Virgin Mary Drink Mix. The glasses have Machina Art Bar and Hundred Nights logos engraved on them.
Hundred Nights Inc. volunteers are delivering the meals for the event.
“It’s nice we were able to give different options for different people at their level of comfort,” said Danya Landis, owner of Machina Kitchen & Art Bar, speaking about the restaurant’s need to adapt to continue to serve patrons during the pandemic. “COVID pushes you to be creative. This [brunch] is something we wouldn’t have done if it weren’t for this fundraiser.”
To purchase tickets, visit hundrednightsbrunch.eventbrite.com.