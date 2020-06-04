Are you among the many people who have taken the opportunity to bring home a new family member during the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders? While this does seem like the perfect time to bring a dog or puppy into your home, you will need to work a little harder than usual to ensure that the new puppy is socialized properly.
Let’s look at what early socialization actually means. When I mention socializing puppies to most clients, they seem to think I’m talking about letting their puppies play with other dogs. While that may be a small part of the equation, there is a lot more to consider. Puppies need to be exposed to novel stimulus in their environment early before they enter their first fear period in their development. From 8 to 16 weeks of age, they are primed to learn new things and explore their environment. It’s up to us to get them out and about to experience the way we humans live. To see all kinds of different sights, sounds, places, and people.
However, right now, that may seem impossible to achieve. But keeping your new puppy home with you 24/7 could result in an adult dog that is very fearful, reactive or highly aroused when he/she does finally get out in public. With a little planning and preparation, you can socialize your puppy right now.
I’ve found that one of the easiest ways to expose puppies to our society is to take them on lots of walks around downtown Keene (or downtown area near you). Now is the ideal time to do this. Since people are social distancing, they will be less likely to approach you to see if their unruly, big dog can say “hi” to your puppy… this is never a good idea! Your puppy will still see them and their dog and you’ll still be able to reward him or quickly redirect them, should the puppy become overstimulated.
To begin with, you can usually take your puppy with you to appointments such as auto repairs. Most service areas have waiting rooms or even outdoor seats where your pup can observe the goings on. In fact, their waiting areas resemble the waiting areas at vet’s offices, which is one of the places I recommend visiting with puppies even when they don’t have an appointment. If the only time you go to the vet is when your puppy needs to be poked and prodded, they will come to view the vet’s office as a bad place. Go prepared with lots of yummy treats for your puppy to earn while you wait. When a new person comes in, reward the puppy for being calm and focusing on you. Practice their known behaviors such as sit, lay down, etc. And I like to reward heavily for attention to me in the face of distraction.
Take your puppy to stores that allow dogs that are open right now. Pet supply stores, feed supply stores, Home Depot. For their safety, I put puppies in a shopping cart. To make sure they’re comfortable in the cart, I bring along a small blanket or towel for them to stand or sit on. They will get to experience a lot of new things from a safe and non-threatening distance. You can let people visit your puppy if you feel comfortable with it. If not, they can still talk to her from the recommended six-foot distance.
Walking on city streets will expose your new puppy to people. Those in hats, those wearing face masks, riding bikes and skateboards and people running – be prepared to interrupt the chase drive – babies and little kids in strollers. If you’re lucky, you might even encounter firetrucks or ambulances. Trail walks are also good for socializing puppies, especially if you use a trail that is fairly busy. Each person you meet on the trail is the perfect opportunity to have your puppy sit and eat high value treats while they pass by.
You’ll find that when your dog is an adult, it’s nicer if they sit calmly and watch you as distractions go by instead of trying to greet or chase everyone you meet. Please, let your puppy or dog sniff while you are walking. Dogs see the world through their noses and get a lot of mental stimulation from investigating all of the smells along the way.
It’s important to expose your puppy to small children too. If you don’t have any littles in your family, walking by daycare centers or playgrounds will expose your puppy to lots of kids and all of the noises and smells they emit. Even letting your puppy watch your neighbor’s children playing outside from a distance is beneficial.
Another great thing to do for your new dog or puppy to help build confidence is to work with them. Teach them a couple of tricks. While you’re out on walks, lure them up onto park benches or any other stable large object. Have them do some “sits” and “down” while they are up there. Coax them to walk over different types of surfaces, such as grates in the sidewalk, just make sure that their feet can’t slip through and get caught. Even if you can’t walk long distances, just sitting on a bench downtown with your puppy and watching the world go by will give her exposure to our society and strengthen the bond between the two of you.
Don’t let them go it alone. If your puppy seems fearful of someone or something, don’t force them to deal with it. Back them up to a distance where their fear subsides and let them just watch. Often, they will want to go back and investigate once they feel safe. Some yummy cheese or treats will make it a positive interaction for them.
Advocate for your dog or puppy. You have every right to say no if someone asks if they can pet your puppy or dog. Your dog is not everyone’s personal petting zoo, or their child’s toy. For some reason, in the United States people feel that every dog should be pet and every person should pet your dog. I often cringe at the body language that some dogs display when they are forced into greetings that they would rather skip. Sometimes they clearly do not want to be approached or touched, and I find myself holding my breath until it’s over or walking away as quickly as I can so I don’t have to witness what might happen. If you have a dog that is fearful of people and you let people approach to pet them all the time, you are asking for trouble. A dog that feels their signals are being ignored will escalate to growling, snapping and even biting to avoid being approached.
The possibilities are endless when you use your imagination. Putting in a little extra work now will make all the difference later.
Kim Welch is the owner of Kim-K9 Kompanion, LLC and is a Certified Professional Dog Trainer. If you need support for this or any other dog behavior issue, she can be reached at (603) 903-7861 or www.kimk9kompanionnh.com.