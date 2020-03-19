Let Creativity Eradicate ‘Social Distancing’ Boredom

In the wake of a global pandemic, “social distancing” is becoming the norm – temporarily, anyway, until it’s deemed safe to return to regular daily life. The problem this poses? Staying busy despite limited entertainment options.
Board games such as Monopoly, Scrabble and Yahtzee can help. Or perhaps checkers or chess. For kids, try Sorry! or Candyland. There is also a plethora of card games to target any age group. These entertainment options are fun and (depending on which game) can keep players busy for hours. Underlying benefits include exercising the brain, boosting endorphins and, for some, getting in some quality family time.
Other options are more novel, taking advantage of today’s technology. There are museums and even zoos that are offering exhibits and virtual field trips online. Locally, the Monadnock Center for History and Culture provides online exhibits (monadnockcenter.org/online-exhibit), and in Vermont, the Billings Farm and Museum is providing virtual activity options.
Located about an hour away in Woodstock, Vt., Billings is setting up a drive-through outside of its visitors center, where local area residents can pick up craft and activity kits to bring home – two distribution/pick-up times will be available on each Tuesday and Thursday. Alternate pick-up times can be arranged by emailing askus@billingsfarm.org. And over the next few weeks, the farm’s YouTube and Facebook pages will feature sketching and art projects, book readings, farmhouse tours and virtual visits with farm animals. Get more information at billingsfarm.org.
The Boston Children’s Museum website features a virtual tour of the museum, as well as online activities at bostonchildrensmuseum.org.
Virtual field trips are expanding beyond the region too. The San Diego Zoo has an area on its website specifically for children – kids.sandiegozoo.org. It features videos, arts and crafts activities, games and animal photo galleries. The Zoo has even made available live animal cameras, where virtual visitors can watch the penguins, pandas, giraffes, tigers and more. Go to zoo.sandiegozoo.org/live-cams to visit the zoo without leaving the house!
• Animal cams at other similar places are online too:
• Monterey Bay Aquarium in California – montereybayaquarium.org/animals/live-cams
• Panda Cam at Zoo Atlanta in Georgia – zooatlanta.org/panda-cam
• Houston Zoo in Texas – houstonzoo.org/explore/webcams
• Georgia Aquarium’s beluga whale habitat – georgiaaquarium.org/webcam/beluga-whale-webcam; Pacific barrier reef – georgiaaquarium.org/webcam/indo-pacific-barrier-reef; jellyfish – georgiaaquarium.org/webcam/jelly-webcam
You can even virtually visit museums around the world, any time! The Louvre in Paris features online tours (louvre.fr/en/visites-en-ligne), as does The Great Wall of China (thechinaguide.com/destination/great-wall-of-china). Discovery Education is offering virtual field trips, as well, including:
• Polar Bears and the Tundra – discoveryeducation.com/learn/tundra-connections
• Soar with Wings – soarwithwings.com/videos/virtual-field-trip
• STEM – boeingfutureu.com
• Manufacturing – manufactureyourfuture.com/VirtualFieldTrip/US