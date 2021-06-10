Lentil Burgers

Ingredients:
1 cup dry lentils, rinsed
2 1/2 cups water
1/2 tsp. salt
1 tbsp. olive oil
1/2 medium onion, diced
1 carrot, diced
1 tsp. pepper
1 tbsp. soy sauce
3/4 cup rolled oats, finely
ground
3/4 cup bread crumbs
Directions:
Boil lentils in the water with the salt for around 45 minutes. Lentils will be soft and most of the water will be gone. Fry the onions and carrot in the oil until soft, about 5 minutes. In a bowl, mix the cooked ingredients with the pepper, soy sauce, oats, and bread crumbs. While still warm, form the mixture into patties, making 8-10 burgers. Burgers can then be shallow-fried or grilled (brush or spray on a coat of oil first for grilling) for 1-2 minutes on each side or baked at 400 degrees F for 15 minutes.