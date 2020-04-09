When they began learning several weeks ago about the devastation COVID-19 was causing and how it was spreading, those at Copper Cannon Distillery in West Chesterfield knew they needed to help locally. Reports of people hoarding goods prompted them to take action.
“Reading about COVID-19 and how devastating the effects have been for [places like] New York City, we realized we have the capability to impact a favorable outcome and even though we are a small local distillery, the manpower to make a difference in our local community,” said J.R. Jacobs, brand manager at Copper Cannon. “As soon as news stories of people hoarding household goods such as sanitizing wipes and disinfectants, we realized we have a much-needed resource that could potentially keep all of us safe, as a supplement to strong hygiene practices and hand washing.”
Copper Cannon is now creating hand sanitizer by adding hydrogen peroxide, as well as “a bit of glycerine to help keep the alcohol from drying out your hands,” to high-proof alcohol that’s typically used to produce its rum and vodka spirits. People can bring their own bottles/containers there and leave with eight ounces of the sanitizer, free of charge.
“If organizations are needing larger quantities for essential staff, we are asking simply to cover our costs of producing the sanitizer,” Jacobs said, noting that those people would still need to bring their own clean, empty containers – he suggests gallon-sized containers for those organizations.
In addition to having hand sanitizer available for pick-up, he has delivered it to local eateries himself. As brand manager, Jacobs is “the face of the distillery,” which makes this work much more personal.
“The hand sanitizer I’ve delivered to restaurants will protect my friends, as well as all the people who enjoy curbside dining at these establishments,” Jacobs said.
Copper Cannon is accepting monetary donations, however, which the company is, in turn, giving to local restauranteurs who have staff typically working primarily for tips that aren’t currently earning that money under the current shelter-in-place mandates. According to Jacobs, the response and support from the region has been outstanding. In fact, the donations Copper Cannon has been collecting for this purpose “are being given without reservation to us from a very generous customer base.”
“For me, having lived most of my life in cities like Dallas, Los Angeles and Scottsdale, I am stunned and quite frankly impressed at the level of participation from good Samaritans in Keene,” he said. “We are quite isolated on this side of New Hampshire, which has advantages as well as a few disadvantages. This time our relative isolation could prove beneficial at keeping the spread of disease at bay. The importance of coming together is multi-faceted. For people who may live alone, you feel much less isolated in quarantine, knowing there is a community like ours right outside your door. From a business perspective, taking care of our community while they are unable to work will mean we can reduce turnover for employers and will be up and running again fairly quickly once our quarantine period has ended.”
Brattleboro-based Fulflex, a manufacturer and supplier of rubber products, has been part of the fight locally against COVID-19, as well, as it is the largest supplier of elastic products to the company 3M in the making of its masks. According to Fulflex Human Resources Officer G. Roland Ransom, the company makes rubber and elastic products for a variety of applications, including bands for hospital gowns, shoe coverings, underwear and swimwear. And in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, some of Fulflex’s customers are altering production.
“Many of our customers are switching their production lines over to making masks and other medical products,” Ransom said. “We’re proud to be able to continue to provide the elastic to do so. The medical field around the world, and foremost right here in the U.S., [is benefitting most from this tailored work] during this very difficult time.”
He added that Fulflex has also been able to provide elastic straps to several local groups “that have come together to make homemade masks.”
Fulflex, deemed an essential business, is continuing to run three shifts at its Brattleboro facility to meet the increased need. The company continues to employ 110 people; at least half of them live in New Hampshire. According to Ransom, aiding the community, particularly during such trying times, is key for everyone’s success.
“If we pull together as a community,” Jacobs said, “and commit to hand washing, staying home and respecting boundaries, we might actually be able to stay healthy in our little town and relatively untouched by the spread of this virus.”
For more information, including pick-up hours, call Copper Cannon Distillery at (603) 256-6009 or visit them online at coppercannon.com and facebook.com/copperxcannon.