Leftovers are great. When cooking, I usually double the recipe so I have leftovers to take to work or to make single-serving portions to freeze for later use. Leftovers are also great for repurposing into a new meal.
During this time of uncertainty, leftovers are great for stretching out food resources. I have gone through my freezer to take inventory of its contents to determine foods that can merely be reheated and which foods can be incorporated into a new dish.
Some things to consider when using leftovers is how it was cooked in the first place and how much moisture will need to be added. Leftover proteins and vegetables are easily made into soups, stews, chilis and casseroles.
A couple of items in the freezer that I recently used were a large roasted chicken breast and a two-pound piece of pork from a picnic shoulder roast. With the chicken breast I made a noodle soup, and with the pork I made pulled pork sandwiches.
Use your leftovers and see what you can create!
Check back for more adventures. Until then be safe, be well and enjoy life.
