Leftover Makeovers

Last week, I shared some Thanksgiving side dish ideas — I’m hoping you’re trying some! But after the table has been cleared, what will you do with all the food that’ll be filling plastic containers in the fridge? You can recreate the plate of food (including the desserts) you enjoyed on Thanksgiving Day. Or… you can get inventive.
I, myself, am having a tough time deciding between the many recipes I’ve found. Here are a few considerations…
Leftover Pumpkin Pie Milkshake
abeautifulplate.com/leftover-pumpkin-pie-milkshake
Ingredients
- 1 large slice of leftover pumpkin pie (reserve some of the pie crust edges)
- 2 large scoops vanilla ice cream
- 1/3 cup milk
- whipped cream, for garnishing
Instructions
Combine all ingredients in a blender and process until almost smooth. Top with whipped cream and reserved and crumbled pie crust. Serve immediately.
Thanksgiving Ring
delish.com/cooking/a22999141/thanksgiving-ring-recipe
Ingredients
- 1 (8-oz) tube crescent rolls
- 1 cup mashed potatoes
- 1 cup stuffing
- 1 ½ cup shredded turkey
- 1 cup cranberry sauce
- 1 Tbsp melted butter
- 1 Tbsp garlic powder
- Freshly chopped parsley, for garnish
- Leftover gravy, warmed, for dipping
Instructions
Preheat oven to 375 °F. Unroll crescent rolls, separating each triangle. Arrange on a baking sheet in a sunburst pattern, with the pointy ends of triangles facing outward and bases of triangles overlapping.
Spread mashed potatoes over triangle bases, forming a ring. Top with stuffing, turkey and cranberry sauce. Fold triangle tips over filling (there will be gaps where ingredients peek out between triangles).
Brush crescent dough with melted butter and sprinkle with garlic powder. Bake until golden, about 15 to 20 minutes. Garnish with parsley and serve with gravy for dipping.
Thanksgiving Leftover Casserole
favfamilyrecipes.com/thanksgiving-leftover-casserole/#wprm-recipe-container-19869
Ingredients
- 3 cups turkey shredded
- 1 ½ cup cranberry sauce
- 4 cups mashed potatoes
- 2 cups corn
- 2 cups turkey gravy
- 1/3 cup milk
- 4 cups stuffing
- 1/4 cup chicken broth (or to taste)
Instructions
Preheat oven to 400 °F. Combine turkey and cranberry sauce and spread evenly on the bottom of a 9x13 glass baking dish. Evenly press on leftover mashed potatoes and sprinkle corn over the top. Mix together milk and leftover gravy and spread evenly over potatoes and corn. Sprinkle on leftover stuffing and lightly drizzle chicken broth over the top (this will keep the stuffing from drying out). Cover with tin foil and bake for about 35 to 40 minutes, or until heated through.
Leftover Apple Pie Cinnamon Buns
sharedappetite.com/breakfast/leftover-apple-pie-cinnamon-buns
Ingredients
- 1 tube cinnamon roll dough
- 2 slices leftover apple pie
- Glaze*
- Caramel sauce (optional)
*For the glaze…
- 1 cup confectioners’ sugar
- 1 Tbsp butter, melted
- ½ tsp vanilla
- ½ to 1 Tbsp milk
- In a small bowl, combine sugar, butter and vanilla. Stir in milk slowly, until the desired glaze consistency is reached.
Instructions
Preheat oven as directed on tube of cinnamon roll dough. Remove filling from slices of pie and reserve the crust for snacking. Chop up any large pieces of apple and place filling in a small bowl. Carefully unroll cinnamon buns from the tube and spread apple pie filling in the center of each strip of dough. Re-roll cinnamon buns and place in a lightly greased pie plate. Bake as directed on the tube of cinnamon rolls. Top with glaze and caramel sauce.