When Quebec’s referendum asked voters in the predominantly French-speaking Canadian province whether it should become an independent country, two native musicians decided it was time to preserve its history.
The musicians, Nicolas Boulerice and Olivier Demers, founded the five-piece band, Le Vent du Nord nearly 20 years ago (the voting referendum was in 1995) and have spent their careers highlighting the traditional music of their home. Despite the referendum, Quebec did not proclaim national sovereignty.
They will perform this Sunday, November 14, at Jaffrey’s Park Theatre in a concert presented by Peterborough Folk Music Society.
Boulerice grew up with the family musical repertoire and songs collected by his father. His passion for traditional music led him to Ireland and France, where he learned to play the hurdy-gurdy (a medieval fiddle with strings founded by a hand-cranked wooden wheel).
The band also features the button accordion, guitar and fiddle—the last instrument on the list played by Demers, who grew up playing classical, chamber and choir music.
The year of the referendum, Demers was in college studying music and playing jazz at clubs and in a county band.
“I realized I was playing traditional music from the United States,” he said in a recent phone interview with ELF. “I soon became passionate about (Quebec’s traditional music) and dedicated my life to it.”
He now describes himself as a violoneux (fiddler)
He describes that music as “full of life.”
“There are songs that are more dramatic to explain tragedies in history,” he said, “but in most of (Quebec’s traditional) songs, even if the lyrics are felt with sadness the music is relatively happy and sunny and very energetic. It’s helped people pass through a rough period of a couple hundred years, giving them hope to pass through the winters and the conquest of the British. It was really a social therapy.”
He characterizes that 200-year period as being dominated by Catholicism.
“The music plays with the main characters of this religion with humor and joy.”
Today, Le Vent Du Nord is a leading force in Quebec’s progressive francophone folk movement. The group’s vast repertoire draws from both traditional sources (rooted in the Celtic diaspora) and original compositions, with a broad range of global influences. They have also added a symphonic concert to their repertoire.
They’ve released 10 albums (the most recent, “Territoires,” was in 2019 and the next is due out next year), they have performed well over 2,000 concerts over four continents and two Juno Awards (Canada’s Grammy Awards).
While honoring tradition, the band continues to incorporate more modern sound elements.
“In arrangements we push boundaries, integrating other grooves and other types of instruments,” said Demers. “We always want to push the machine to put ourselves on the line of fragility. Every album we produce we want to go forward and go further. It keeps us very creative and alive.”
The band continues to perform between 100 and 130 shows a year.
“It’s been an intense road,” said Demers. “We’ve been on that road for almost 20 years. To be able to get through difficulties and discuss what we want as a band, that makes it joyful. It gives us something to celebrate.”
Le Vent du Nord performs this Sunday, November 14, at 4 p.m. at The Park Theatre, 19 Main Street, Jaffrey. Tickets are $35 and can be ordered at pfmsconcerts.org.