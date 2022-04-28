LAWN OR YARD?

My springtime yardwork includes repairing the occasional gouge left behind by winter snowplowing. One year I mentioned the ‘damage to the lawn’ to my neighbor who plows the driveway.
“You don’t have a lawn,” he scoffed.
He’s right. I don’t. A lawn is what you get when you invest a lot of time, money and labor in stuff like a screened loam base, grass seed, lime and fertilizer along with lots of weeding, spreading and mowing. It’s a monoculture of grass that requires constant attention.
What I have is a yard. A yard is what you get if you don’t do much of anything. That’s what I did. With the help of friends, I built our log home fifty years ago while working full time and living an hour’s drive away. By the time the house was done I was out of money, time and energy and it was winter. All I did that following spring was rake out the worst of the rocks and move some of the dirt around to fill those stump holes.
What happens when you go on to ignore the lack of lawn for a couple years? Stuff grows. The wind blows in seeds and birds and other critters deposit both seeds and fertilizer. So, stuff grows and what you get as a result is a yard. I’m perfectly happy with a yard. It’s inexpensive and easy to care for and in my case, it’s pretty green, although much of that green is from several varieties of moss.
I like moss. It’s soft underfoot and self-limiting in height, which means it doesn’t need much in the way of mowing. It’s not that I don’t mow, it’s just that I don’t mow very often. A couple times a year seems to do the trick and kill off the kinds of stuff that wants to grow too high, making the yard look ragged. I set the mower blade on the high side because I don’t want to discourage some of the other plants I like, such as the violets and wild strawberries that add their little blossoms to the greenery. Wildflowers tend to proliferate in a yard. I get a lot of purple woundwort and pink gay wings, along with the dandelions. Later, in the summer there’ll be some buttercups, Indian paintbrush and a clump or two of daisies.
There are some ferns here and there and a scatter of lady’s slippers around the edges. Once in a while a wood lily pops up or I step in the woods and discover some painted trillium. There are clumps of those orange daylilies and a patch of periwinkles I transplanted from old forgotten foundations in the woods. There are also a few things that … well, I don’t know exactly what they are, but they’re pretty and they’re welcome.
I’ve got a lot of trees, so there’s an annual crop of fallen leaves. The biggest labor involved in having a yard is raking up the leaves. I always wait to do that in the spring—before the end of April when the black flies show up. I do it in the spring because there’s deer hunting to be done in the fall. It turns out that’s the right way to do it in order to promote the health of the ecosystem. That layer of leaves on the ground during the winter offers protection for a number of bugs, bumblebees for one, and other critters like salamanders, toads and frogs.
I have planted a few things to decorate the yard or hold the dirt in place. There are patches of grass with some Dutch white clover here and there and a handful of shrubs and a couple flower beds of perennials. That’s how I know what the deer like to eat. It took a while, but now all my flowers are the varieties that deer don’t dine upon. And I don’t need to prune the shrubs because the deer take care of that.
I enjoy watching the deer and other wildlife. Last summer we had a doe with triplet fawns hanging around the yard. One of the reasons I don’t mind the deer eating my stuff is that our family consumes a deer or two every year (no, they don’t come from the yard.)
The other great thing about a yard is that you’re not afraid to use it. I drive over mine to get to the tree where I hang my deer and I drive across it to access the woods out back to harvest some cordwood every year. I process (cut and split) that cordwood on one section of the yard and we play bocce on another, somewhat level section. There are pathways worn to the shed and around back to the basement bulkhead. Whatever damage occurs as a result of all this somehow manages to heal itself without much help from me.
To my way of thinking a yard is the perfect way to go. And if you’re wondering what I do with all that time I could be spending mowing the lawn—I use it to go fishing.