Late-Season Snowmobiling

“Unfortunately, down here in southern New Hampshire, snowmobile season isn’t very long,” said Dean Beaman, treasurer of the Winchester Trail Riders club. “It’s typically about 30 days, somewhere in the middle of January to the end of February, a little bit into March.”
But that doesn’t mean snowmobilers are out of luck this time of year. Some higher-elevation spots in the Monadnock Region tend to hold onto their snow a little later in the year, according to knowledgeable locals. And a trip to the North Country — or Canada — can stretch the season even further.
The Winchester Trail Riders groom trails in Pisgah State Park, which has about 40 miles of trail and typically gets six to eight more inches of snow than in the valleys, Beaman said. “Up in the park, there’s always places to ride when it’s early spring riding like now.”
How long that lasts depends on the season. “Till we close it,” he said. “Till it’s muddy. It depends on the year. Two years ago, we rode until March 30.”
Jeremy Evans is president of the Keene Sno-Riders, which maintains about 50 miles of trail in Swanzey, Keene, Gilsum, Sullivan and Surry.
“We run out of snow fairly early right in Keene itself,” he said. “But if you head further north toward Westmoreland, the riding tends to be better for longer. It’s more shaded, there’s more snow.”
He recommended the Cheshire Rail Trail north from Keene, which passes through Westmoreland and branches off into other trails. (Riders can stop off at Stuart & Johns in Westmoreland or the Hungry Diner in Walpole for breakfast or lunch, he added.)
Getting higher up, and a bit farther north, makes for better late-season riding.
“I would say the best place somewhat locally to go late in the season is probably Washington and Pillsbury State Park, up that way,” Evans said. “A lot more elevation up there, they get a lot of snow.”
Marlow and Stoddard are also good destinations, he noted.
Terry Mark, a local snowmobiler who owns Clearwater Pool and Spa in Keene, said he used to ride in the area more. But he’s seen a big decline in the southern New Hampshire snowpack over the years.
“It got to the point where it’s so limited,” he said.
He usually heads up to the area around Colebrook and Pittsburg in the North Country, where the riding often lasts through the end of March — or parts of Canada where snow lingers even longer.
Speaking last week, Mark had just gotten back from north of the border. “It was 10 to 15 feet of snow up there.”
One of his favorite areas is the rugged Gaspé Peninsula, north of New Brunswick, where trails go from the St. Lawrence River several thousand feet into the mountains.
For early-spring riding, be aware of fast-changing conditions, Evans said, and — as always — stay on the trail unless signs explicitly allow otherwise. Many local routes depend on private landowners, and good etiquette is important to maintaining those relationships.
“That’s one of our biggest problems,” he said. “People leave the trail and landowners close the trail as a result of that. So, we strongly encourage people to stay on the trail.”