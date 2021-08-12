The Goldfinch
Goldfinches are late nesters. They await the ripening of seeds required for their nestlings. They require plant materials for nesting material; weeds, milkweed, thistledown and dandelions.
The nest is a delicate cup of mosses and grass lined with thistle down which is not plentiful until August. It is woven so tightly that it can hold water during August thunderstorms. Young birds have drowned in periods of heavy rains.
It takes twice as long to build a nest in July just as it does in August when thistles, milkweed, dandelions and other plants are available.
Goldfinches will use the old nests of yellow warblers for their own nests. The female does all construction work of the nests.
The female rarely leaves the nest so must be fed by the male, of partially digested seeds and insects described as a white viscid mix. Young are fed in the same way. Both female and young are fed by regurgitation.
5 bluish-white eggs ae the normal clutch which hatch in 14 days. Fledglings leave the nest in 16 days and have been found.as late as early October.
In the Monadnock Region Goldfinches are year-round residents joined in November by other northern finches such as Pine Siskins, Redpolls and Crossbills.
Cedar Waxwing
The nest is cup-shaped and bulky. Exterior is loose and ragged. The interior is neat and well-cupped. It is all constructed of grasses, twigs and mosses. Often it will include cloth, feathers, wool and string. The nest will be lined with fine dry grass, plant down, rootlets and hair.
It is paced at a branch’s extremity, often located in a white pine tree. The outside diameter is 3”-5”, the inside diameter is 3” with a depth of 1 ¾”.
The Cedar Waxwing is restricted to North America. They are chiefly fruit eaters which is why they wait until August to build their nests.
The nest is big and unkempt. Young birds are stuffed with insects and berries. They have enormous appetites and eat huge quantities of fruit which.
A study showed that berries fed to the young passes through the digestive tract in 16 minutes. The adults, like the young are gorgers. Mountain ash berries are a favorite food. They have the largest livers and widest esophagus of all songbirds owing to 10,000 years of eating fermented fruit.
They often have two broods. They begin courtship again and even copulate again while the young from the first brood are still in the nest. They have been found laying eggs before the first young have left the nest.