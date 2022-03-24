What if you never had to worry about drawing in your eyebrows again?
Or applying mascara to amp up your eyelashes?
From brows to lashes and lips, the newest makeup trend is going permanent. And for many, these long-lasting beauty treatments are about more than speeding up your morning routine; they are about instilling a renewed sense of confidence that comes from showing the world a self-assured face.
JAX Permanent Makeup opened its doors last summer on Main Street in Jaffrey. Owner Jackie Kilpelainen is a licensed tattoo artist specializing in permanent eyebrows, eyeliner, and lip blush.
A trained cosmetologist with a passion for makeup since high school, she left the profession for many years but came back when she felt a calling toward providing permanent makeup services.
“I wanted to find a career I actually love,” she said of the path that eventually led her back to makeup. “This is what I’m supposed to be doing.”
Kilpelainen operated a salon for several years in Bellingham, MA, where she grew up, before she and her husband relocated to Rindge a year-and-a-half ago after falling in love with the area’s relaxing lake life.
Her Jaffrey salon specializes in microblading, a permanent makeup procedure that creates hair-like incision strokes along the eyebrow to enhance or reshape the brow’s natural appearance, as well as powder brows, which are a more completely defined, made-up look for those with sparse brows.
Powder brows can also be applied to cover scars in the brows. Microblading and powder brows can be mixed into a combo brow service for those with a substantial amount of eyebrow hair loss.
Additional services include a permanent eyeliner, either subtle or dramatic on the upper or lower eyelid, or both. A lip blush application provides a long-lasting hue of color, similar to a tinted lip gloss.
Of all her services, Kilpelainen says the microblading is the most popular among her clientele, who tend to be women ages 35 and up. Permanent eyebrows can be a huge confidence booster for those with alopecia, or hair loss.
“It’s lifechanging to not have to worry about doing your makeup anymore,” she said. “... It’s worth it.” And it’s not just women who come to her for help. Men have also sought her out for professional assistance with their brows. For males, the process involves creating a masculine shape with a somewhat “messier look” to recreate a natural appearance.
“Eyebrows are just as important on a man’s face,” Kilpelainen emphasized.
Those who are interested but need more information can contact her through the salon’s website and arrange a consultation or they can book services directly through the site. While clients may initially express nervousness about being tattooed in these sensitive areas of the face, they leave pleased with the final result. With a fresh look they’ll never have to worry about reapplying every morning, they can “wake up already made up,” as the JAX website proclaims.
And while JAX does not provide eyelash tinting services, another local establishment does color those fine hairs around the eyes. European Esthetics on Grove Street in Peterborough was opened in 1992 by owner Ellen Smith. In addition to other skin care and makeup services, body massage, and natural nail care, the holistic wellness spa also offers eyelash tinting, as well as eyebrow tinting.
Eyelash tinting does not add length or volume to lashes, but it will darken and intensify color with semi-permanent dyes. The most dramatic results can be seen among those with very light-colored lashes. Eyelash tints tend to last for several weeks or so because while the color does not fade, our eyelashes are constantly falling out and regrowing.
Peterborough resident Michelle Michaud tried eyelash tinting at European Esthetics last year to eliminate the need for daily application of mascara to her lashes, which tend to lighten due to the sun in the warm-weather months.
“I like the look of mascara, but I don’t love using it,” she explained. “I don’t wear makeup every day and honestly, I hate trying to get mascara off because I never seem to get it all and always end up with smudges under my eyes. The tint was the perfect solution.”
She added that the process was super-quick, only about 15 minutes to complete, and her technician Bethany was great in helping her choose an appropriate tint color, protecting her skin, and applying the tint. She loved the result.
“When it was done, my lashes were defined and dark but not overly full,” she said. “They just looked like new lashes that had never seen the sun.”
For more information about JAX Permanent Makeup, visit jaxpmu.com. To learn more about European Esthetics, visit european-esthetics.com.