In her early 20s, Heather Kumph Chadinha called a Volkswagon bus home, trekking across the country with it several times, exploring the nation. She eventually parted ways with it and returned home to New Hampshire. But the vehicle never left her mind.
“I loved it,” she said. “And I missed it so much.”
Fast forward to more recent years to see a reunion, of sorts — Heather once again has a VW bus. While she doesn’t live in it, she, alongside her husband, Michael Chadinha, have delved into the world of restoration. The Peterborough couple has been restoring a 1978 VW Transporter Bus.
This has been no small feat. Restoring a vehicle — particularly one like a now-vintage VW bus — involves a lot of work; inside and out, and everywhere in between. Costs vary, too, depending on the year and condition of the vehicle, as well as the parts needed. Something like a 42-year-old VW bus could potentially get expensive; sometimes the parts alone can be costly, as such a vehicle (and original pieces associated with it) have been discontinued for years.
The first VW bus was introduced in the early 1950s. Known generally as Type 2 (regardless of which of the many versions) because it was the second vehicle model manufactured by German carmaker Volkswagen, behind the Beetle (Type 1). Production of the VW Transporter (Type 2) model in the U.S. and Europe specifically was phased out by 1979 and replaced by the Type 3.
The Chadinhas have kept the financial aspect in mind throughout the restoration and have learned some valuable lessons along the way. According to Michael, they opted for the lowest estimate a few times on some of the bigger jobs, only to discover it would be more of a struggle to get them done.
“You get what you pay for,” Michael said.
Other lessons have involved trust. At one point, the couple had to take a mechanic to court over issues with the restoration work. Another time, they were forced to essentially “steal the bus back” from an auto body shop where it was being worked on and stored, as the shop had closed permanently with no warning.
But really, overall, the couple agrees the project has been a true labor of love.
So far, they’ve completed full body work on their bus as well as a new paint job. They removed the entire interior, replacing all of the headliner and door panels with bamboo. The normal transporter interior has been removed, too, and replaced with “more of a camper interior with a foldout bed for sleeping.”
“The list is a mile long, really,” Michael said, noting the work has also included a complete rebuild of half of the engine.
While the bus has come a long way via their hard work, blood, sweat and tears, there is still more to do.
“We feel great about the work that’s been done,” Michael said. “But we look forward to the work being done. It’s never finished.”