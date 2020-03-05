KSC Senior Finds Niche in Physical Therapy

You might say that volleyball led Carly Zuppe to a career in physical therapy. As captain of the Valley Regional High School volleyball team, she didn’t know what she wanted to do as a career – until back pain and a sprained ankle on the court led her to seek physical therapy the summer before her first year at Keene State College.
Deep River, Conn.-native Zuppe, now a senior at Keene State, decided on exercise science as a major, with a minor in biology. Unlike many of her peers who hope to work with athletes, Zuppe wants to help a wide range of people who are recovering from illness and injuries. That’s the passion she discovered during her own physical therapy sessions.
She chose Keene State because of its homey New England feel and because she was drawn to the connectedness between the college and the city of Keene. “I felt really welcomed by both,” she said.
By her sophomore year, she was working with people who wanted to improve their fitness and flexibility, thanks to a practicum and then a work-study job at BodyWorks, an exercise facility inside Spaulding Gymnasium that’s run by the college’s Exercise Science Department. As a physical trainer there, she’s worked with numerous clients, including students and staff at the college. Recently, she was promoted and is now a BodyWorks student manager.
“I love to see my clients build their confidence as I work with them,” Zuppe said. “It’s important that their physical health improves, as well, but that will come naturally when they’re exercising regularly and pushing themselves. I’ve seen a lot of growth in my clients, both physically and mentally, and that’s one of the things I enjoy most about physical training.”
While she likes her work as a physical trainer, Zuppe’s dream is to become a physical therapist. She’s working toward that goal via an internship at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Vermont, working in pulmonary and cardiac rehabilitation. Her work there involves monitoring patients’ heart rates, blood pressure and blood oxygen levels, and putting them on an exercise plan to improve their heart health. The hospital also provides classes for patients to educate them about heart disease and pulmonary function.
According to Zuppe, the patients really appreciate the information, noting that she herself has learned as much as they do from the classes.
Zuppe is a member of Phi Epsilon Kappa, the honor society for the human performance option of the exercise science major, and is chapter president of her sorority, Delta Phi Epsilon. The sorority volunteers in the Keene community, and raises money and awareness for two organizations: Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Serving as president of the sorority has provided opportunities and leadership skills.
“It’s definitely a lot of work,” she said, “but it’s so worth it. It’s helped me learn how to work under pressure and think on my feet a little bit more too.”
The exercise science major program has prepared her to start a career, as she’s learned about human anatomy and technical physical training in her classes, and has made personal connections with clients and patients through her job and internship. After she graduates in May, she plans to work for a year and then hopes to enter a doctoral program in physical therapy.
“When I was in physical therapy the summer before I started Keene State,” Zuppe said, “it really just clicked that that’s what I wanted to do – I wanted to rehabilitate people and I wanted to help others.”