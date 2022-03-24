Wall murals abound in Keene and each new addition is adding color and meaning to its once blank canvases. Check out a recent addition and celebrate its artists with music and a reception being held at Nova Arts in Keene, this Saturday.
A mural, created and installed on the Wilson Street side of the Nova Arts building in December of last year is part of a mural project that some Keene State College art students had been working on.
Eric Gagne, the program director of Nova Arts reached out to Emily Lambert, an art professor at Keene State College, about a possible collaboration with her students and Nova Arts. He shared some of his exciting vision and the potential of the space and Lambert thought the big white panels on the Wilson Street walls would be the perfect space for some public art.
Lambert asked Gagne if her advanced drawing class students could put together some proposals and he agreed. “The whole class worked on a series of drawings that were 40” x 24” — pretty large-scale drawings. They wrote a little about their intentions and ideas behind what they had made and we submitted them to Eric and he and Eliza (Murphy) made a selection of five pieces that they really thought were strong and also worked together as a group,” Lambert explained.
The students then worked on their artwork in class over a period of around two and a half weeks, even putting in extra hours on the weekends. Once they were done with their work, they installed the pieces. “It’s been really exciting for the students, especially Lucas Moore, a senior in the art department who is getting ready to graduate. He always dreamed of having his work in the coffee shop, so it’s really exciting for him.” Lambert said.
This mural on the wall at Nova Arts is just one of hopefully many, Lambert said. The Monadnock Food Co-op has reached out to her about the students doing a project there. “We’re talking about getting something up this spring. A mural in their glass windows in front of the co-op,” she said. “Another thing my class is going to work on are the Jersey barriers that we use when there are big public events. Students are working on designs to be painted on them.”
“It’s so exciting to see art going into and beautifying public spaces. It’s also great practice for the students to work on putting a proposal together, not only making the imagery and thinking about what they want to draw, but also thinking about how it reflects their ideas about the community, the world, through art. And it gives them that professional experience. I try to follow as closely as possible what you do when you submit a proposal for public art.” Lambert said. She has experience submitting a proposal and creating public art for the New York City Department of Transportation. A year before moving to Keene she worked on a piece at the Staten Island Ferry. “I went through the ropes of proposing it and working on the piece and seeing it really transform a public space.”
The five Keene State College students that were selected to create their art to be displayed at Nova Arts that will be recognized during this event are Lucas Mohr, Kate Fisher, Kiera Flanders, Annabelle Koutroubas and Shannon Parks.
The artist’s reception will be held on Saturday, March 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Nova Arts at 48 Emerald Street in Keene. There will also be a musical performance by Melodious Zach.
Melodious Zach has been performing music professionally since 2004, with over 100 ASCAP-registered songs to his credit, and 89 released song recordings. In 2020, his music video “Hum It” was featured on New Hampshire Chronicle, followed up by New Hampshire Magazine featuring his “20 Greatest Hits!” which was a number one album on Amazon’s new Bubblegum CD chart.
This event is by donation, as the cafe will still be open. For more information on the events, visit https://www.novaarts.org/events/melodiouszach.