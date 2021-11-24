Kiwanis Club of Keene Annual Tree Lighting Celebration

The Kiwanis Club of Keene will once again host the Annual Tree Lighting Celebration in Central Square on Friday, November 26, 2021, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. After presenting a virtual event last year, the Kiwanis Club is happy to be returning to this in-person celebration that has become such a popular community tradition for children and adults alike. This event provides a great, family-friendly evening to kick off the holiday season. Festivities begin at 5:00 p.m. with live musical performances from local bands. Mrs. Claus will do a reading of the classic “T’was the Night before Christmas” story. Hot chocolate and cookies will be available for a donation from the students of the St. Joseph Regional School Builders Club and the Surry Village Charter School.
The Keene High and Monadnock Key Clubs will distribute free bells to all children, which will be used to ring in the arrival of Santa. The event culminates with the countdown to the magic moment when the large holiday tree lights up. Kids will then have a chance to have their picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus (please bring your own camera). Join with family and friends for an evening of holiday music and community celebration.
The Kiwanis Club of Keene has hosted the annual tree-lighting ceremony since 2013 and is proud to play a major role in “lighting up” downtown Keene -- from the gazebo and tree in Central Square to the lamp posts on Main Street. The club focuses on programs and activities for children that make a positive difference in our community.
Special thanks to the event sponsors, Fenton Family Dealerships and Keene Monument Company.