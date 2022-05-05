Kitchens Bring Us Together

Growing up we always traveled down to Boston to see my Nana for Sunday dinners and holidays. I think back now, and how much it amazes me how many people fit into her home. I am the second to youngest of ten grandchildren. Aside from the grandchildren there were all the great aunt and uncles and their children. It was always a packed Irish house!
The kitchen was always the focal point of the hustle and bustle of the gatherings. The smell of a nice boiled dinner or my Auntie Mary’s Italian sausage cooking on the gas stove, sure takes me back. Of course, there was no dishwasher and we all had a hand in cleaning up after a fabulous meal. The kitchen is where you heard all the stories about what was going on in the neighborhood or with family that lived afar. It was a very happy place to be.
I so enjoy going into homes where kitchens basically have been left untouched; especially kitchens from the 1940’s through the 1970’s. To me it’s like entering a time warp of a simpler time, when life moved much slower. I am on many mid-century Facebook groups, where on a daily basis people are posting their kitchens, their decorating and how they are bringing back the mid-century style from previous kitchen updates (I love the 1980’s, but I really don’t like a 1980’s style kitchen!).
Post War American brought such a marketing expansion of home trends. Women were very excited to show off their new appliances, beautiful formica countertops and spacious areas to prepare meals. The kitchen is still in my opinion, a special part of the home that brings people together. Kitchens have always been that place.
Over the years at my vintage shop, I have received many messages about people searching for specific vintage kitchen appliances, or people calling about ones they have to sell. You’d be very surprised that there still is quite a demand for this! Years back at the shop, I had a 1950’s Kelvinator fridge. It was the bomb. The seal on the door was tight, the freezer did not frost up (remember unthawing your freezer? I sure do!)….and, it actually did not use that much more electricity. One day my newer home fridge stopped working and I had to haul all my food to my shop to my 1950’s fridge. How ironic, right?
Take a step back in time, remember all the hours you spent in kitchens with your relatives and friends, and enjoy the memories; continue to make more. I love me a vintage kitchen. Happy spring!!