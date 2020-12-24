Collectors and sellers of vintage items all have the same problem, typically. We have too much of that stuff! If you’re a collector, it’s usually because other people find out what you collect and suddenly it’s the only type of Christmas or Birthday present you get. As a kid, that collectible for me was elephant figurines. I had brass ones, jade ones, wooden ones… you name it. They overtook my dresser. I finally got tired of them and boxed them all up though it probably took a year or two before thoughtful folks finally got the hint that I wasn’t really into them anymore.
For antique and vintage dealers, too much stuff can be a really acute problem. You’re always buying stuff to re-sell and it’s so easy to bid on an auction item or grab something at an estate sale that seems very underpriced. So, even though you’ve already got 5 sets of lovely old china waiting to be washed, priced and put in your shop, you still buy another because it’s a great deal. So, I thought I’d occasionally share some examples of these boondoggles that I’ve subjected myself to. Let’s take a look at a brass and beveled glass hanging light fixture I just dragged out of the basement.
I knew I’d been looking at this particular chandelier for a while in my collection of misfits downstairs. When I went to bring it upstairs, I noticed the auction tag still hanging off it. December, 2013. My goodness! I actually do remember bidding on it on one of the online auctions I shop. Even only seeing it virtually online, I knew it was a lacquered brass and glass piece from the 1980s. But, I could see underneath its massive beveled glass canopy two little matching 8-arm chandeliers that looked sweet. As dated as it was, I thought there was some value to the pair. I wound up paying only ten bucks for it.
So, it’s been sitting in my basement for seven years now. But, don’t think I didn’t ponder it. I probably spent three times more brain power hours thinking about what I could do with it than what it will actually take me to refurbish it. First of all, I’m going to release the two mini chandeliers from their captivity. I’ll have to order two new brass ceiling canopies since this originally only came with one and it might be a deep rabbit hole to search for an exact match. It’ll be fairly straightforward though I’m not 100% yet on what I’m going to do with the decorative rod and ball that projects from the top of the arm unit. I’ll figure it out. They’ll make a cute pair of brass chandeliers to hang over a kitchen island or a dining room table.
The beveled glass canopy is quite large and reminiscent of a pool table light fixture. I’ve decided it would make a terrific terrarium if I can pull it out of its 80s sensibility. I’m not a fan of lacquered brass. Its finish is frozen in time and yes, it’s always shiny and polished BUT it will remain forever shiny and polished. Hello 1980s! Surely there were some of those ubiquitous oak cabinets nearby in its original home. Brass looks better with some age on it in my opinion. I was leafing through the Autumn issue of Jeanne d’Arc Living (a high end yet cozy shelter magazine from Denmark with no advertising in it.) An article called “DIY Verdigris Christmas” caught my eye and I’ve decided to take a deep plunge into the terrarium project, giving it a faux verdigris finish. The author applied it to many surfaces: cast iron candleholders, a vintage brass candlestick, oak leaves and Christmas balls.
I won’t be able to share the final results in time for this article since the paint I ordered from Etsy hasn’t arrived yet but here’s what they did: Using a cut up sponge, they first applied black paint and let it dry, then a dusty turquoise, then a warm brown and finally a bronze effect paint. Apparently the key is to dab on each color sparingly since you’ll want to see all the layers of color… finally arriving at a truly aged verdigris finish. I looked up the definition of “verdigris” and, according to dictionary.com it is “a bright bluish-green encrustation or patina formed on copper or brass by atmospheric oxidation, consisting of basic copper carbonate.” Wiki also adds that it also occurs when acetic acid is applied to copper plating. Hmmm. I wonder if the same would happen to brass? Well, you know what my next step is going to be… jumping online to see if I can buy acetic acid and (hopefully can safely) apply it to another brass piece. No doubt I’ve got more 80s lacquered brass lurking out in my storage/work space/family room. Then, I’ll find yet another piece and plop it on top of my brush pile out in the back field and just let it sit there for a year or two. Let’s see just how long that plastic-based lacquer will hold up!