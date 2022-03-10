Kids Bedrooms

Giving a child the ability to express themselves is priceless. It evokes independence and confidence. It helps them show the world their unique personalities and even helps them discover who they are.
There are many forms of self-expression. One great way to help a child express themselves is letting them design and decorate their bedrooms. But, as parents, it can sometimes be hard to give them all full reign in their bedroom design.
Whether your child is obsessed with neon pink and unicorns, loves an all black goth look, or maybe they’re really just on the neutral scale, there are plenty of ways to let them have a say in how their room looks or what they’d like in it, without completely giving up control. Compromise is key.
Keep in mind that a special space for a child can give them a sense of security. They can also find comfort in a place that is their own. Letting a child design a room can also be a great way to get them to sleep in there — if that is something they may struggle with. Or, maybe if you’ve gone through a big move, it can be motivating for a child to settle in, if they’ve got a space to escape to.
How do you let your child design their own space, without overspending and possibly ruining the design flow of your house? First, start a conversation with your child about their room and what they would like it to look like. You may be surprised what ideas they have. Once you’ve discussed that, think about some of the things you both agree on and then go from there.
Here’s a few things to keep in mind when guiding your child through their room designs:
Try to steer clear of anything character themed. Children fall in love with TV and movie characters, but their obsessions don’t always last. Spending money on something you may have to change, or something they may be embarrassed to have in their room when they are older, could be a waste. Instead, offer a few options for a color theme or show them some different styles to see what they like the best.
If they insist on something character themed, let them pick out some bedding or a poster to hang on the wall, both of which can easily be replaced down the road.
Try to find a few photos online of children’s rooms that you like that blend in well with your own home. Give your child the choices and see which they may prefer and go from there.
If you’re in the market for new bedroom furniture, you may want to stick to something neutral that will grow along with your child. It may be difficult for them to understand that, but with guidance they may be able to make a more informed choice.
If you have a small budget, or aren’t ready to redesign a room, you could help your child rearrange their room to give it a change. It’s amazing how different a room can feel when you change the layout.
Sometimes just simply repainting the walls can make a huge difference. Give your child a few paint color choices or allow them to pick the color themselves. You could also have them pick a color, and you decide on the shade. Depending on how old they are, they may even enjoy the responsibility of helping paint.
Start out with some decorations. You could take your child out to pick some artwork or posters. Maybe frame some of their own artwork to display on the walls. Shop for an interesting new lamp or drape some string lights around their room.
Rugs can have a big impact on a room. Help them pick out a nice new rug that they like, that will pull their room together.
If they have space, adding in a beanbag chair, or a cozy reading chair with new pillows could help them have a corner of their own, within their room, without changing the whole thing.