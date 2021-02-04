In the second year of a pandemic and as winter has kept people in quarantine, live music’s return remains a vision. As we wait for life to return to normal, the Nova Arts livestream is keeping things cooking and entertaining people at home.
This past spring, the Nova Arts stage at the new Brewbakers Cafe space at 48 Emerald St. was set to host live musicians from around the world — California, France, Africa, Japan, Germany, England. Instead, a pandemic arrived, and 35 shows had to be cancelled. With the expected spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, the series continued with extra precautions, including a new HVAC system with ionization in the 6,000-square-foot space, tables (and performers) distanced from each other and masks required except when eating or drinking.
Then the expected spike in cases hit, and Music Curator Eric Gagne took another tack: livestream events.
“Hopefully with numbers going down and vaccinations going up, we will be able to get back to some in-person concerts before the summer,” he said. “But we have to see how things with the virus develop.”
The series began several weeks ago, and livestream artists are scheduled to perform on the Nova Arts stage — of course, with no live on-site audience — through early April. Multimedia artist Caitlen Brown, a barista at Brewbakers, is videographer.
Next in this series, this Friday, Feb. 5, songwriter Ethan McBrien performs a livestream concert. McBrien is one-half of the folk/psychedelic duo, Party of the Sun, with producer/multi-instrumentalist Rory Hurley.
The pair, whose songs are influenced by the Americana tradition, began recording in 2015 at McBrien’s former home — a small sheep farm in Marlborough. Those sessions were the impetus for what has become Party of the Sun. Since their inception, the band has released a full-length album and two EPs (one last year titled “Goldenwood”).
The band had a Northeast tour scheduled before the pandemic hit last spring. While it was disappointing, McBrien, also a new father, saw a silver lining.
“Party of the Sun is about creating albums and working on songs,” he said. “It was a great opportunity to do that uninterrupted and to see which songs have legs. With any luck we’ll put out a couple albums this year.”
And he knows performing for a live audience has its major perks.
“A lot of validation happens live,” he said. “There’s always a song you weren’t attached to, but you can try it at show, there’s energy there. There is that loss for sure. There’s a collaboration you’re doing always when playing for a live audience.”
Tomorrow’s is the first livestream performance McBrien has done on a stage.
“It’s a way to connect,” he said.
Next up in the series on Feb. 12 is Chinese/Panamanian-American poet Pauline Michelle as well as Zachary Zalman Green, a film and television freelancer from Peterborough.
Because Gagne has had to work with mostly local performers in this series because of travel restrictions during the pandemic, the list of livestream shows includes some familiar faces, including “rapabilly”/blues group, Adam and the Flood on March 5, and instrumental psych-rockers Omoo Omoo on Feb. 19.
Gagne, also a musician, is co-founder and director of The Thing in the Spring, a five-day music and art festival in downtown Peterborough. Forbes Graham, performing Feb. 27 in the livestream series, has also played the Peterborough festival since its inception.
“He’s an amazing trumpeter and experimental composer so I actually have no idea what to expect from him,” Gagne said of Graham, who played with avant garde Boston metal band, Kayo Dot. “He’s always played free-form music and improvisational jazz. Just an amazing artist and a generous and kind human being.”
Performances begin at 8:30 p.m.; links to each can be found on the Nova Arts website (novaarts.org). Performers receive 75 percent of donations and 25 percent goes to production and staffing. Another ticket option allows donors to give to the Nova Programming Fund as well.
“Merch bundles,” which may include anything from CDs to (in McBrien’s case) a botanical medicinal tincture made by him and his wife, are also available to purchase on the website.
The over-arching mission of Nova Arts remains being a “supportive resource and incubation platform for individuals, groups and businesses who share the belief that art, ideas, creativity and community can be wide-reaching forces for good.” The initiative will be built upon always with an eye toward accessibility for all.
Gagne recognizes it’s been difficult to fully realize that initiative without a working network of venues and touring artists.
“We are developing everything we can in advance so we can hit the ground running as soon as possible,” he said. “We’re keeping the livestream series going, but really looking forward to continuing the success of the in-person concerts, as well as building on the collaborative potential of the space.”
Visit novaarts.org for more information.
Those looking to book the Nova Stage or learn more about upcoming events, contact Eric Gagne at eric.gagne@novaarts.org.