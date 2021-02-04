For local farms, farmers markets have often been an essential outlet to sell their products during the winter season, when community-supported agriculture (CSA) programs are typically on hold and they may receive fewer visitors passing through.
But in light of the coronavirus pandemic, many markets — including the Keene Farmers Market — have chosen not to open this winter in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Area farmers say having fewer opportunities to sell their products is never a good thing. But they’re finding ways to adapt amid the public health crisis, from new online marketing strategies to stronger partnerships in the local agricultural community.
Roe-Ann Tasoulas, director of the Monadnock Farm and Community Coalition, said she’s seen a lot of collaboration among farms throughout the pandemic. For example, many with their own stores or farm stands have begun offering food produced by other local farms, providing another way for fellow farmers to get their products to the public.
She noted that area residents can always reach out directly to the farms they’re used to seeing at the Keene market to find out where products are available.
“Some of the producers who were part of the winter farmers market normally are reaching out to those farm stands, and people are collectively marketing each other’s goods,” Tasoulas said. “I think it’s a really good model given the time.”
That’s been one strategy for Abenaki Springs Farm in Walpole, which offers a range of certified organic vegetables and berries, as well as pastured turkeys, chicken and pork. Owner Bruce Bickford said the farm started making weekly deliveries to Four Winds Farm in Peterborough last year and has continued to do so throughout the pandemic. The farm also makes weekly deliveries to Keene on Saturdays.
The winter farmers market in Keene is usually one of Abenaki Springs’ main selling opportunities during the colder months, according to Bickford, though the farm also participates in a market in Londonderry, Vt. Last year, they started developing an online store, which has been another avenue to get food to customers during the pandemic. And as online shopping continues to gain popularity while many are staying home, Bickford said it will likely become more and more important for farms to offer online options.
“I think that is probably going to be a component of our farm going forward no matter what,” he said.
In some ways, the crisis has emphasized the importance of local agriculture, with more people frequenting local farm stands and markets as a way to avoid crowded grocery stores and empty shelves caused by issues with the food supply chain. Bickford noted that during the warmer months, he was seeing longer lines at the farmers market than he’s seen since before Keene had a food co-op with organic options.
“It does make sense, because here at Old Bridge Farm, you’re outside and not inside a store. I have a little farm stand, a small building. But there’s not a whole flock of people there,” said Bill Lauer, owner of Old Bridge Farm in Swanzey, which offers handcrafted wooden Adirondack chairs, fresh fruits and vegetables, chicken and goose eggs and more.
He said the farm has done pretty well throughout the pandemic, thanks in part to its farm stand, and Facebook has also been a great tool for advertising to bring in more business. During this time, Lauer has been working on building a Walipini — an underground greenhouse — as well as a root cellar, which will increase his growing capacity and allow him to store root vegetables for sale in the winter.
Tasoulas noted that area farms have also been essential to local food insecurity efforts, with many of them donating to food banks or participating in meal programs such as Everyone Eats, a Vermont initiative that pays local restaurants to provide food to those in need, with a certain portion of the ingredients sourced from local farms. According to the nonprofit organization Feeding America, one in 11 Granite Staters struggles with hunger, and among children, that figure rises to one in eight.
Tasoulas described the pandemic as a “catalyst” that has helped people to understand the importance of local food. And her hope is that the support will continue beyond the end of the pandemic crisis.
“It’s really underscored the importance of having that kind of food infrastructure in our region,” she said.
More information about the Monadnock Farm and Community Coalition is available at mfcommunitycoalition.org. Information about vendors that typically sell at the Keene Farmers Market is available at keenefarmersmarket.com/meet-the-vendors.