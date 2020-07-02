Keep it Growing

With the summer sun greeting New Hampshire daily these days, it gives an excellent opportunity to break out some tools and craft a garden in the backyard! Not only does planting a garden aid in the reduction of global warming (plants take carbon dioxide out of the air and use it to make energy), but it can also bring new educational opportunities, be an effective form of a workout and benefit overall mental health and wellbeing — not to mention… homegrown fruits and veggies taste the best!
The Mountain Valley Climate Action (MVCA) is an organization comprised of citizens aiming to illuminate climate change and climate justice on a global scale. The MVCA typically meets twice a month to discuss the climate issues at hand while providing educational instances to effectively expand awareness of climate change. The goal is simple: enlighten those on the myriad of local resolutions that can be made to effectively reverse climate change in the community and around the world.
MVCA is affiliated with 350VT — an independent nonprofit that is part of the global 350 organizations (350.org). Goals for the 350 organization include the eventual transition to 100 percent renewable energy with community supported solutions, halting any present or future fossil fuel projects around the world, and divesting and defunding any projects regarding dirty energy (coal, oil and natural gas). Their targets are clear: collaborate globally, work for justice and care for communities, all while maintaining transparency and accountability.
The “350” in 350.org stands for “350 parts per million — the safe concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.” The organization has been active for a decade now, with no plans on stopping any time soon. What’s great about it is that they fully embrace any experiments or new solutions; these folks are firm believers that reorganizing a crisis at this level requires innovative ways of solving problems.
With the pandemic this year, it has proven difficult for the MVCA 350VT to meet in person to chat about the climate issues at hand. Luckily, organization members have found several ways to stay active with their communities while producing educational content for the betterment of the climate. As of this past April, Cheryl Joy Lipton and Melody Reed (both of MVCA) started hosting a weekly gardener’s support group on Thursday evenings from 7 to 8:30 p.m. via Zoom. Meetings include a chat on a garden-related topic, a presentation on backyard gardening, and plenty of time dedicated to questions and answers for the viewers at home.
A couple of Chester, Vt., residents have allowed members of this gardening support group to check in with them each week on the “Victory” garden they recently planted. The “Victory” garden is a 20-by-20-foot garden plot in their yard, filled with an array of fruits, vegetables and herbs. Lipton and Reed have been sharing their weekly trials and tribulations, as well, with fellow gardeners, helping illuminate the tips and tricks to taking care of such a unique assortment of content.
Relaxed and informal, the atmosphere is fitting for those who are new to the gardening experience. The two qualified hosts welcome gardeners of any skill level and are happy to keep their community informed with the personal and global benefits of gardening at home.
Interested in joining the group meetings? Email the Mountain Valley Climate Action at mvca@350vt.org to request the Zoom meeting link. Organization members ask that those interested share a little about themselves — gardening experience and skill level, what town you’re from, etc.
Growing a garden for personal use is not only educationally satisfying, it could also fulfill a personal level of growth for those interested in expanding their gardening skills.