Keene/Surry Mountain Dam Loop

Keene/Surry Mountain Dam 11.4 miles. Easy. Total elevation gain, 355 feet. An old local favorite with some interesting bits of singletrack woven in. Along the river and through the golf course. An amiable afternoon ramble.
Start this ride in the parking lot on the north side of West St. across from the Colony Mill condominiums. (This is the parking lot for Mascoma Bank and the sadly departed Elm City Bagels.). Park along the west end, right next to Ashuelot River Park. If you’re in need of a bit of zip, you can pick up an iced coffee at Starbucks and enjoy it on the granite bench overlooking the falls on the Ashuelot. Or skipping Starbucks, enter the park through the elegant metal gateway. Before being lovingly transformed into a park, (thank local foundations with an eye towards developing citizen-friendly urban infrastructure) this was an abandoned gas station eyesore for more than a decade. Head north on the trail through the park. It’s great to see these downtown pathways getting more and more used by dogwalkers, families on bikes, tots with training wheels, rollerbladers, long-distance logoed triathletes. Weave along gravel walkways and exit onto the path heading north on the east side of the Ashuelot River.
Poof, you’re in a bit of urban, riverine wilderness. Yes, you can still hear sirens in the distance, and you’re a stone’s throw away from neighborhoods, but the river murmurs placidly on your left, old oxbow ponds swampify on your right, beavers slap, redwing blackbirds cheerio-kalai-dee, as you shush along. After about a mile you’ll intersect with a paved bike path. The next part of this is hard to follow. One option is to take a right on the paved bike path, get up to Court St. and take a left. For a bit of intriguing connectivity, go straight across, into a patch of woods, then dismount to lift your bike over a low road barrier onto an ambulance access road to the hospital. Continuing north you’ll find a bit more path through the woods and then you’ll pop out in Cheshire Medical Center parking lots. Weave your way through the parking lots behind the hospital, (Kingsbury Cancer Center, Gastroenterology, Orthopedics—we appreciate diverse landscapes) and make your way up to what was Court St. before the hospital but is now Old Walpole Rd.
This next mile is the least pleasant of the ride. There’s lots of traffic and only a small strip of paved shoulder to ride on. Alternatively, there’s a bump, thud-dy sidewalk. Grin and bear it. Once you turn on the East Surry Rd., it becomes blissfully mellow. Stop here to explore this old 18th and 19th century graveyard and see if you can find the charming owl memorial stone on one of the graves. Continue on the East Surry Rd. up a few small climbs with beautiful old colonials on the left. (Think doctor’s residences from the hospital). Also note the parking area on your right for access to Goose Pond, (the best nearby swim option for this ride.)
You’ll crest a small hill and then coast down and along Brentwood Golf Course for the next couple of miles. We always look longingly at the lilting golf cart pathways and wish that golf courses had more of a multi-use orientation. Nonetheless, it’s pastorally beautiful. Just before you get to a bridge across the river, you’ve got a choice.
For a short but challenging climb and mondo view, go straight ahead onto a woods road, some steep sections, for about a half mile up to Surry Mountain Dam, turn left on the road across the dam and imagine the pool behind the dam filled up and stretching for miles north to save Keene from flooding, as so frequently happened in the 1920’s and 30’s. Than there’s a great paved swoop down back to connect with the original loop. Make sure the gate at the bottom of the swoop is open. Local lore tells of a biker doing this swoop at dusk, and not noticing that the low gate was closed. Very messy. Need I say more?
Cross the bridge, climb a small hill up past a beautiful, old dark colonial and take a left onto Surry Dam Rd. In about a ¼ mile this road merges with Old Walpole Rd/Rt. 12A and it’s a pleasant three mile, meadowy but suburbanizing, flat jaunt back into Keene. At the roundabout by the 7-Eleven go halfway around, onto Maple Ave., quickly cross and take a left into Tanglewood Trailer Homes Park. As trailer parks go, this is really la crème de la crème. You get a real sense of neighborhood conviviality here, kids biking in the streets, jump rope and hopscotch, neighbors grilling together, clumps of kids playing basketball. Slowly drift along Oriole Ave. and keep your eyes peeled after about 750 ft. for a slender walkway connecting this neighborhood to Jonathan Daniels Preschool. Easy to miss. If you make it to Nuthatch Lane, you’ve gone too far. (Even though I’ve done this a dozen times, I still sometimes bike by it.) Now the connectivity begins—I think of this next two or three miles as a game of Urban Cross Country. Took years of trial and error to work out this sequence.
You slip out of Tanglewood into a trail along the recreational fields behind Jonathan Daniels, then left on a paved road in front of the Supervisory Union 29 offices, and then left through the parking lot of the Keene Middle School.
A decade long debate of, on the one hand, renovate the downtown Middle School and keep the kids downtown, contributing to a lived-in feeling on Main Street vs. build a brand-new-out-in-the-burbs-by-the-swamp Middle School resulted in this. I was for keeping the school downtown, but everybody loves this new building. One benefit of this location -- check out the beautifully crafted, new Tenant Swamp boardwalk down behind the Middle School. (Interpretive backpacks available in the Middle School Offices developed by Antioch New England graduate students and KMS teachers.)
On the far side of the parking lot hop onto the sidewalk along Maple Ave. and through the underpass beneath Rt. 12. Immediately on the other side, just past the ramp to Rt. 12 south, look for the bit of single track cutting down into the parking lot of the First Baptist Church. Wend around behind the church and look for another well-trodden bit of single track through the meadow. Twist into the woods, past a bit of fence and wind up on more single track along the back edge of Monadnock View Cemetery. As you come onto cemetery lanes stay to left at intersections and you’ll eventually come out on Park Ave.
Take a right and then a quick left onto Olivo Rd. Now some real suburbia. Left on Sweeney Rd., left on Kendall Rd., right on Wakefield St. which dead ends at a little slot through the fence, barely wide enough for handlebars, onto the Keene High School fields. Along the edge of the field, into the parking lot and out onto Arch St. Phew! Most of the twisting and turning is almost over. On Arch St. take a right, and prepare for a quick left onto Bradford Rd.
Take a moment to appreciate the Sawyer Tavern, a gracious old colonial built in 1803. This nicely restored, historical vignette is completely surrounded by the high school, the football field, parking lots. A few years back this was on the market starting at about $400K. The price dropped to about $165K. A steal! I always regret not buying it. Think what you could sell it for now.
Head along Bradford Rd., a pleasant mix of old and new and when you get to the Keene Country Club golf course on your right, look for the turn onto the rail bed trail on your left. From here it’s a pleasant cruise, slightly downhill, with a couple of road crossings and then up and over the Gateway to Keene bridge.
This bridge is a great example of progressive urban infrastructure design. Before this bridge, you had to cross about six lanes of high-speed traffic. Very dangerous for bikers and drivers. With the bridge complete, community use of the bike trail out to and beyond Stonewall Farm has increased tenfold. If you build it, they will be more likely to bike, run, walk and rollerblade, therefore leading to a healthier community. Nice to be part of this reviving of healthy lifestyles.
Swoop down the bridge, past Antioch New England, cross Pearl St. and then the Ashuelot. Turn left on Island St. (Why Island? -- a story for another day), and you’re back at Ashuelot River Park.
For a digital map of this route, go to:
https://www.mapmyride.com/routes/view/4368240472