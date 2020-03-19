Keene Reiki Practitioner Offers Alternative Healing Tools

Before you reach inside your medicine cabinet, consider the most powerful healing tool is your own body. That is the philosophy certified reiki practitioner Korinne McManus follows.
Her practice, Amethyst Reiki and Healing, located on Roxbury Street in the Miller Forge building, is the result of her answering her calling to educate people about this form of alternative medicine with roots in 19th century Japan.
A reiki practitioner channels universal life force energy (known as “qi”) and transfers it through the palms to the patient to promote physical or emotional healing. During a session with a client, McManus uses light hands-on touch to assist with activating the body’s natural healing process, often incorporating essential oils.
Her interest in the modality began 20 years ago when she received her own first reiki session.
“In that moment, I realized how loudly our bodies speak,” she said, adding that a reiki session is an opportunity to talk to the body. “I started to learn who I was as a person, and I committed to my own reiki practice.”
In 2012, McManus’ reiki practice became a medical intervention after she was diagnosed with cancer.
“It allowed me to continuously connect with my body,” she said. “I believe reiki and other healing modalities I utilized have kept me cancer-free.”
Reiki became even more deeply important to McManus when she was seriously injured two years later in a motor vehicle accident and in recovery for several months after.
“Through my healing journey over 15 to 20 years, seeing how (reiki) healed my deep roots – whether spiritual, emotional or medical – I knew I had to share it and empower others to look at themselves as an ultimate healing tool rather than relying on pharmaceuticals,” she said. “Reiki is just one tool to ultimately figure out the root cause of what you’re experiencing.”
Once McManus was healed from her injuries, she enrolled in her first reiki certification training. She opened her Keene practice in 2018.
While her clientele greatly varies, she said, her specialty is working with people who have issues with addiction and mental health, as well as those with developmental disabilities. Her full-time job is working in the mental health field, which she has done for the past 20 years. In addition to her private practice, she also offers reiki services at a recovery center in Vermont.
“I have a personal addiction connection with family members. It’s my mission to reach out to those in recovery to say, ‘Let’s give you another tool to have in your toolbox,’” she said. “It’s important for people to have opportunities and experience different [types of] alternative care.”
For that reason, McManus offers a discounted rate for her services to those in recovery.
“My goal is to knock down any barriers to accessing alternative care,” she said. “I don’t do what I do to make money. I have a full-time job. If someone couldn’t afford to pay full-price, I want them to reach out and have a conversation with me.”
A reiki session with McManus starts with just that, in fact: a conversation.
“When someone reaches out to me [for an appointment], I always ask if they have ever had reiki before and I ask them if there is anything they’d like to work on,” she said. “Sometimes the answer is ‘no’ and they just want to come in and relax. But I do revisit the original conversation once they come in.”
At the beginning of her session, she does what she calls a body scan.
“I pay attention to how [the client’s] energy feels – if there’s a shift in temperature – and I work my way down the body and back up,” McManus said. “When your qi is low, [that’s] when we start to see illness and disease.”
Some areas of the body require light hands-on touch to heal. For others, McManus will hover over with her hands, depending upon what energy she is picking up in the body and the level of support she feels is needed. With the goal of ultimate relaxation, clients wear a lavender-scented eye pillow during the session and listen to soft background music.
After the first session to assess the client, McManus creates an individualized plan.
“It varies,” she said. “If the client is experiencing high anxiety, I may request to see them once a week. If someone just needs time to de-stress, it might be once a month.”
Another way she breaks down barriers is by offering home visit healing sessions for those physically unable to see her at her office or for those whose social anxiety prevents them from doing so.
In addition to reiki services, McManus offers reiki with guided meditation, crystal and chakra healing and breath work, as well as intuitive reiki, during which she will connect with spirit.
“If someone is open to those messages [from spirit], I offer them,” she said.
McManus also facilitates a monthly women’s sacred circle, during which other alternative healing practitioners will offer their wisdom.
“It’s a nice mix of women who attend,” she said. “It’s been really eye-opening. Your story is no different than my story – it’s important for us to understand that. Every circle, I leave feeling just so connected and proud to be doing what I do, offering that space for women to come and release what’s heavy on their heart.”
McManus’ hope is to offer another women’s sacred circle in Brattleboro, where she is also planning to expand her services. She always talks to her clients about additional alternative healing therapies and how they can complement each other in the path to overall wellness – whether it’s acupuncture, massage aromatherapy or the many others on this list.
“It’s about moving energy within the body,” she said. “The most important thing you can do when finding out what healing modality works for you is by simply listening to your body. When someone gets on my table, they get the chance to slow down, connect with and honor themselves.”
Amethyst Reiki and Healing is located at 103 Roxbury St., Suite 103 in Keene. For more information, call (603) 762-1135 or visit Facebook: m.me/amethystreikiandhealing.