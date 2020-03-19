Keene Musician Jim Murphy Releases New Album

“Attic Heat,” the latest album by Keene-based vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Jim Murphy, is up and running. The collection of 12 songs on his self-produced release is a culmination of his songwriting over the past five years and is somewhat of a migration from his heavily blues-influenced sound.
An aficionado of many types of music throughout his life, blues took a front seat – particularly the country blues of such artists as John Lee Hooker and the Chicago-style blues of the likes of B.B. King.
Murphy formed his band, Murphy’s Blues, in 2003, performing at clubs, hotels, festivals and other venues – and the band continues to do so.
Murphy released his first album of original songs, “Jump and Shout,” in 2014. Over the past several years, he has honed his songwriting abilities, attending a series of writing workshops with vocalist/percussionist Vinx De’Jon Parrette, who has recorded and toured with such artists as Stevie Wonder, Sting and Sheryl Crow. At the workshops, he also met and worked with many semi-professional and professional musicians and songwriters from all over North America.
Murphy’s life-long love of playing music began when he took up the guitar at age 12, inspired by his older brother, also a guitarist. With friends from my high school in Long Island, he formed a rock band that had a steady gig at The Mod, a local club where such groups as the Young Rascals and artists such as Billy Joel played before he became famous.
Murphy credits his father for instilling his early love of music.
“[Dad] tinkered in electronics, designing and building a grand sound system in our house,” he said. “He had his own business working as a disc jockey and he would often blast the sounds of the Glenn Miller Trio, Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra at home. Then came rock ‘n’ roll and my love of the Beatles and many other bands of the day.”
Murphy would go to clubs in Greenwich Village on the weekends. He saw Jimi Hendrix when he started performing, along with Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell, to name a few great artists from that era. Murphy even attended Woodstock when he was 18.
With Murphy’s Blues, he performed at the legendary Rynborn blues club in Antrim and had a steady gig when the club moved to Keene, until it closed in 2006. Two years later, Murphy’s Blues became the house band at the E.F. Lane Hotel in Keene; Murphy started a blues jam on Thursday nights there and booked the talent for weekend shows.
His latest offering has a fuller sound with a horn section, backup vocals and conga drums augmenting the foundation of guitar, bass, keyboards and percussion. Murphy, himself, plays all guitar on the album along with bass, organ and harmonica, and worked with local musicians and engineers – the album was recorded and mixed by Ben Rogers at Loud Sun Studio in Jaffrey and mastered by Will Killingsworth at Dead Air Studios in western Massachusetts.
Murphy said he took his time in arranging the album. “I wanted just the right mix of musicians.”
While “Attic Heat” stays very true to Murphy’s blues roots (“I’m Gonna Run” is one track that’s pure blues), it incorporates elements of several different genres – rock, soul, R&B, funk and jazz are on the list of styles that give the new album its largely swing, danceable vibe.
The album’s cover art, which Murphy (also a painter of large Impressionist-style landscapes) drew himself and looks like a dream illustrated on the page of a children’s book, is the perfect representation of the fun and eclectic songs within. He has said he uses the same principles when writing songs as he does when creating a painting.
“I am as objective as possible, pretending I’m seeing or hearing a piece for the first time as I work,” he said. “Often, I listen to music when I’m painting because it helps me focus.”
Instrumentation is key to his album’s sound. In titles like “Dancing to Your Heart,” a sweet and earnest love song conjuring shades of the Motown era, Anders Burrow’s trumpet is the star alongside dreamy backup vocals by Jessica Gelter. Backup vocals add a complex layer throughout the album to Murphy’s voice, which has a rambling, storyteller cadence in the spirit of Lou Reed or Bob Dylan.
The baritone saxophone stylings of Don Davis shape the sound of such tunes as “I Feel So Good” and “Zydeco Blues,” and his tenor sax infuses the soundscape of “Cobalt Blue” with longing. The song, which inspired one of Murphy’s paintings, channels the moody atmosphere of an Elvis Costello ballad.
In addition, “Attic Heat” features Ben Perez on hand percussion and Jen Spaziani on drums.
“It was a joyful experience, the process of having the musicians in the studio,” Murphy said, noting that he worked with each individually. “It’s all come together.”
“Attic Heat” is available on Amazon, iTunes, Google Music, Spotify, bandcamp and several other music streaming services. CDs are also available for purchase by contacting Murphy at murphyarts@gmail.com. Stream videos of “Attic Heat” songs “Cobalt Blue” and “Can I Dance With You?” here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7adhuLvvkBM&feature=youtu.be and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PutfSy-H9nc&feature=youtu.be.