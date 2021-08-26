It’s been two years since the last festival, but even a pandemic couldn’t stop the event’s 20th anniversary from happening.
The Keene Music Festival is back in action, happening next Saturday, September 4, with 10 hours of free live original music featuring more than 40 performers from the region on six stages on and around Main Street.
Over the past two decades, the day (and night-long) schedule of performances has experienced a lot of changes and has always rolled with the punches, proving our human need for live music is everlasting.
A small core group of volunteers (about a half-dozen) built the festival, watching it grow and evolve—and become a sustainable event that continues to bring free original music to downtown Keene every Labor Day weekend.
By the 10th year, the number of artists performing at the festival had more than tripled since 2001 to more than 80, and the number of stages set up downtown for musicians had quadrupled to more than 12.
For the 18th festival, longtime organizer Kevin Dremel passed the baton to the next generation of leadership, who cut its size in half. The group continues to feel smaller is better and decided to keep the pared-down, yet more in-depth feel of the event. Artists now have more time on-stage with longer time slots than in the past. In past years, volunteers have listed the event on such sites as Sonic Bids and Reverb Nation for submissions, and there have been as many as 3,000. The focus remains to manage the event’s growth.
This year’s artists span such genres as rock, folk, bluegrass, punk, metal, indie and so many more. Many of the musicians have performed at the festival for several years, and every year there are new faces on-stage, with local and returning artists taking precedence.
This year, said festival volunteer Chelsey Gorczyca, the event was advertised 100 percent on Facebook, which drew bands from as far north as Maine and as far south as Connecticut and Rhode Island.
Volunteers coordinate the line-up of musicians, each taking on a different stage or two and choosing who will play the festival from the list of submissions.
As always, the City Tire stage will feature punk, alternative and metal, including festival regulars Zombie Beatdown, punk/metal alternative band Lobotomobile and Boston area “rock pirates,” Jonee’s Earthquake. New faces taking that stage this year are Sonic Eclipse, which plays a mix of prog rock, alternative, metal and synth pop.
The Lamson Street stage primarily features alternative artists, and it will again this year with such bands as Boston indie rockers, Aqua Hamster, along with festival stalwarts, Hemlock. A new metal band to that stage this year is Side Effects May Include (S.E.M.I.), of New Hampshire.
The Miller Bros. stage is normally for smaller groups and singer-songwriters like first-timer Bob Jordan, whose repertoire draws from country, folk, and rock. Jordan is a regular performer at farmer’s markets from Keene to Peterborough and beyond, and a recording artist with several albums under his belt.
This year, a couple of hip-hop artists will take the Miller Bros. stage: Humble Among, which performs “psychedelic horror rap,” and Vermont artist Kasuke.
A long list of locally based bands and long-time festival staples are making a return, including T.I.P., a high-energy, five-piece band based in Amherst, MA. The band was formed at Keene State College in the late 1990’s. Their sound is a mixture of rock with ska, punk and metal references, according to the band’s Facebook page, where they describe it as “the soundtrack to your poor choices as a teen.”
Another band born in Keene, heavy rockers Kennedy Drive, will take the Lamson Street stage along with T.I.P.
Jeff Kolter, bassist with New Hampshire-based “instrumental psych-prog-fusion rock” band, Omoo Omoo, is excited to return to the festival after the two-year hiatus (the band is playing the Railroad Square stage).
During the pandemic, Kolter and guitarist/founder Danny Kemps worked on their own projects and plan to record this winter—they’ll include some newer, unrecorded material in the festival performance.
Kolter speaks for himself and his band mates in saying the 2019 festival was one of their best shows ever.