Keene Jazz Orchestra with Sheila Jordan

As part of the Keene Jazz Orchestra’s mission is to educate audiences about American big band music, it only makes sense a pioneer jazz vocalist would headline the group’s spring concert.

National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master and living jazz legend Sheila Jordan will sing with the orchestra this Saturday, June 3, at Keene Middle School.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.