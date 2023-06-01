Keene Jazz Orchestra with Sheila Jordan

As part of the Keene Jazz Orchestra’s mission is to educate audiences about American big band music, it only makes sense a pioneer jazz vocalist would headline the group’s spring concert.
National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master and living jazz legend Sheila Jordan will sing with the orchestra this Saturday, June 3, at Keene Middle School.
Jordan, who founded the Vermont Jazz Center summer workshop vocal program (and continues to teach there), also developed a bebop and scat jazz singing style with an upright bass as the only accompaniment. A friend of Charlie Parker (she was married to his drummer for 10 years in the 1950s), she was greatly inspired by his music.
Jordan, was also a close friend of the late Scott Mullett (Keene Jazz Orchestra founder),
continues to perform with New York City-based bass player Cameron Brown.
“She’s staying busy—it’s remarkable,” said bassist Steve Cady, the orchestra’s director and founding member. Cady, who directs Jazz Ensembles at Keene State College, is the performing arts chair at Vermont Academy, and performs and teaches regionally as a bassist and music educator.
The 17-piece band contains instrumentalists, educators, and students, and collectively has a resume of performances and collaborations with some of the greatest living performers and repertoire in big band music. In its 21st year, the orchestra also hosts an annual dance in February.
The concert will consist of traditional and contemporary big band music, and Jordan will sing small group and big-band numbers with arrangements by UMass Amherst jazz professor Jeff Holmes. Joining her and the band will be acclaimed pianist and Berklee College of Music professor Russell Hoffman, a longtime friend of Mullett’s and of Cady’s.
“He met Scott (in the early 80s) and they played all kinds of music together,” said Cady of Hoffman, who has also played quite a bit with the pianist.
“It’s going to be a very, very special musical moment for me to play between Russell and Sheila.”
George Robinson (with whom Cady also performs as part of a trio) will play drums with that quartet.
The program also includes a mix of classic and contemporary big band classics, including the music of Stan Kenton, Benny Goodman, Buddy Rich, Duke Ellington, and Les Hooper.
“We like to cover the broad scope of big band styles,” said Cady.
The day before the concert, this Friday, June 2, Hoffman will lead a public workshop in jazz improvisation at the Keene Middle School band room at 4 p.m.
The orchestra’s grant funding from the Barbara M. and Robert C. Cummings Fund for the Arts through the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation helps maintain the Scott Mullett Fund for Jazz Education—which in turn awards students a spot each summer in the Vermont Jazz Center Summer Workshop.
“The orchestra has plans to increase the usage of that fund for more endeavors coming up; we’re excited about that,” said Cady.
The Keene Jazz Orchestra spring concert featuring Sheila Jordan is this Saturday, June 3, at 8:30 p.m. at Keene Middle School. Tickets are $12-$15 and are available at www.keenejazzorchestra.com or at Toadstool Bookshop and Prime Roast in Keene as well as at the door.
