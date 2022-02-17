Keene Jazz Orchestra Winter Dance

It’s time to let some jazz lift you from your winter blues.
Good news is, you can warm things up by boogying the night away, thanks to the return of the Keene Jazz Orchestra’s Winter Dance this Saturday, February 19, at the Best Western Sovereign Hotel ballroom in Keene.
The event will feature an evening of traditional big and swing music of the 1930s through 1950s, including the music of Count Basie, Glenn Miller and Benny Goodman as well as a variety of new additions to the orchestra’s repertoire.
“When the band started, big band swing era music was some of the first material we tackled,” said the orchestra’s director, Steve Cady, adding the band normally puts on (in a non-COVID year) an annual dance along with a spring concert.
“We also collect music and maintain a music library—our dance book has 80 arrangements in it. We’ll use 25 or so in an average dance.”
The program will include some crowd favorites, Cady went on, such as “Moonlight Serenade” and “In the Mood.”
“One thing that’s fun about this program is there are quite a few arrangements that will be fresh for the audience—arrangements that have not been in our repertoire.”
Some of that fresh new material will be performed by guest vocalist Leila Teitelman, who grew up in the Monadnock Region and was active in local theater. She went on to college and worked in theater in various locations, including in New York City. Also a playwright, Teitelman is currently earning her Master of Fine Arts at Lesley University.
She is one of several guest vocalists the orchestra has hosted since it was founded in 2003 by big band saxophonist Scott Mullett.
Mullett, who began performing as a pre-teen and went on to work with such artists as Tony Bennett and Aretha Franklin as well as big band masters Woody Herman and Artie Shaw, founded the (now nonprofit) jazz orchestra with students, professionals and semi-professionals who shared a love of music.
Cady, a bassist, took on the role of director after Mullett died in 2018 and musicians in the band nominated him. It was Mullett’s goal with the orchestra to carry on the tradition of jazz music in the community.
Cady, who was close to Mullett, was often referred to by his friend as the godfather of the band.
Under Cady’s leadership, the Keene Jazz Orchestra continues to pursue Mullett’s dedication to music performance and education by partnering with the Vermont Jazz Center and other regional jazz education organizations to offer scholarships to regional musicians.
Over the years, the winter dance has been popular, said Cady, nearly selling out.
He wants people to know they don’t need to be dancers to attend.
“Sometimes people come who know how to swing dance, but for most part they want to show up and have a good time,” he said.
The next Keene Jazz Orchestra event will be at a 40th anniversary celebration of the Redfern Arts Center at Keene State College, followed by the annual spring concert in June.
“This organization is all volunteer and made up of the best and most generous musicians we have in the area,” said Cady. “Those people work together to keep this music (alive). It’s a reflection of how (culturally) rich this region is.”
The Keene Jazz Orchestra’s winter dance happens this Saturday, February 19, at 7:30 at the Best Western Sovereign Hotel ballroom. Tickets are $12-$15 and can be purchased at keenejazzorchestra.org or at Prime Roast Coffee Co. in Keene. Facial coverings and proof of vaccination are required. All ages are welcome. Bar and food service will be provided by Tempesta’s Restaurant, located at the hotel. Tickets are also available for sale at the door.